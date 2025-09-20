C4 Therapeutics Aktie

C4 Therapeutics für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QC0X / ISIN: US12529R1077

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
20.09.2025 17:14:00

C4 Therapeutics Reports Promising Phase 1 Results For Cemsidomide In R/R Multiple Myeloma

(RTTNews) - C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) has shared promising data from its Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating cemsidomide, an orally bioavailable IKZF1/3 degrader, in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM).

With enrollment now complete, the trial continues to demonstrate cemsidomide's differentiated safety and tolerability profile, along with potentially class-leading anti-myeloma activity.

The findings support clear development paths for second-line and later-stage patient populations. Notably, the combination therapy achieved a 50% overall response rate (ORR) at the highest dose level (100 g) and a 40% ORR at the 75 g dose level in a heavily pre-treated RRMM population. Responses were observed across dose levels, with a median duration of response of 9.3 months as of the data cut-off date, although the median duration has not yet been reached at the two highest doses. Importantly, there were no discontinuations attributed to cemsidomide and only a few dose reductions, underscoring a safety profile that may be well-suited for combination regimens.

Based on these results, C4T plans to pursue a differentiated development strategy with two distinct opportunities for accelerated approval in second-line and later treatment settings.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu C4 Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu C4 Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

C4 Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs 3,16 -4,82% C4 Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

17:20 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
16:44 KW 38: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19.09.25 KW 38: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
14.09.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 37
14.09.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 37: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen erzielen neue Rekorde -- ATX verabschiedet sich etwas leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX nach Richtungssuche schließlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich zum Wochenschluss minimal im Minus, während der deutsche Leitindex ebenfalls leicht nachgab. Die Wall Street zeigt sich zum Wochenende positiv. Am Freitag gingen die führenden Börsen Asiens nach der Fed-Zinssenkung mehrheitlich schwächer aus dem Handel.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen