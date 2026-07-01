01.07.2026 12:16:10

CAC 40 Down Nearly 0.5%

(RTTNews) - French stocks drifted lower on Wednesday with investors making cautious moves, looking ahead to speeches from Fed Chair Kevin Warsh and ECB President Christine Lagarde at the Sintra Forum later in the day.

Uncertainty about US-Iran peace talks and the loss of momentum in the AI-driven tech rally also contribute to the subdued mood in the market.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 39.03 points or 0.46% at 8,364.96 slightly past noon.

Schneider Electric shed nearly 2% after it signed an agreement to acquire industrial artificial intelligence company called Cognite Holding B.V. from Aker and other owners in a $3.1 billion all-cash deal.

Pernod Ricard, Orange and LVMH shed 1.7%-2%. Carrefour, Engie and Sanofi lost a little over 1.5%.

Vinci drifted, Capgemini, Publicis Groupe, TotalEnergies, Kering, BNP Paribas, Bouygues and Societe Generale lost 1%-1.4%. Unibail Rodamco, Hermes International, Bureau Veritas, Eiffage, AXA, Veolia Environment and Credit Agricole also drifted lower.

Renault rallied 3.2%. Thales moved up 2.7% and Airbus gained about 2.5%. Air Liquide, Stellantis, Safran and STMicroelectronics advanced 1%-2%.

Data from S&P Global showed the S&P Global France Manufacturing PMI was revised higher to 51.2 in June from 50.7 in the preliminary estimate and 49.7 in May, despite contractions in production and new orders.

Flash data from Eurostat showed Eurozone inflation slowed to a three-month low in June, weakening to 2.8% from 3.2% in May. This was the lowest rate since March and remained below forecast of 3%.

Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, softened to 2.4% from 2.6% in the prior month. Prices were expected to rise 2.5%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11:04 Juni 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
07:18 2. Quartal 2026: So performten die DAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
30.06.26 2. Quartal 2026: So bewegten sich die ATX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
28.06.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 26: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
28.06.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 26

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX gibt nach -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen höher - Hongkong im Feiertag
Der heimische Aktienmarkt erleidet zur Wochenmitte Verluste. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich freundlich. Die Märkte in Asien präsentierten sich am Mittwoch stärker.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen