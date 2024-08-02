|
02.08.2024 11:08:24
CAC 40 Drifts Lower Ahead Of US Jobs Data
(RTTNews) - French stocks were slightly lower on Friday as worries about a U.S. recession kept investors' risk appetite in check.
After weak manufacturing and weekly jobless claims data, all eyes remain on the U.S. payrolls data, due later in the day that could shed some more light on the state of the economy and the Fed's rate path.
The benchmark CAC 40 was down 24 points, or 0.3 percent, at 7,347 after plummeting 2.1 percent the previous day.
Insurer AXA rallied 2.1 percent. Its arm AXA Investment Managers has entered into negotiations to sell its investment arm to BNP Paribas in a €5.1bn deal. Shares of BNP Paribas were down 1.3 percent.
Energy company Engie jumped 3.5 percent. The company lifted its profit guidance for 2024, citing a strong first-half performance in power generation and lower-than-expected financial costs.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht fällt schlechter als erwartet aus: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich mit heftigen Abgaben -- Asiens Märkte schließen tiefrot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am letzten Handelstag der Woche deutlich nach. An den US-Börsen ging es kräftig abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen den Handel mit deutlich tieferen Notierungen ab.