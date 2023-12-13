CAC 40 Gains Ahead Of Central Bank Meetings

(RTTNews) - French stocks rose on Wednesday as investors looked ahead to this year's final policy decision from the Federal Reserve later in the day for additional clues on the Fed's rate trajectory.

While no change in interest rates is expected, Chair Jerome Powell's press conference and the Fed's dot plot of future policy trajectory accompanied by revisions to the summary of economic projections will be in the spotlight.

Market participants currently expect that the first Fed rate cut could come as early as May.

Thursday's European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of England (BoE) decisions also remain under investors' radar, with the ECB expected to cut its growth and inflation forecasts.

The BoE is expected to deliver a hawkish hold, keeping interest rates unchanged at 5.25 percent.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 23 points, or 0.3 percent, at 7,567 after closing 0.1 percent lower the previous day.