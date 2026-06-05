05.06.2026 12:12:09

CAC 40 Gains Modest Ground In Positive Territory

(RTTNews) - French stocks turned in a mixed performance Friday morning with investors largely staying wary of making significant moves while assessing the situation in the Middle East and reacting to news about Hezbollah rejecting a new ceasefire agreement with Israel.

Tensions between Israel and Hzbollah rose after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) eliminated Hezbollah's engineering unit commander Abed Harb.

Investors also awaited the crucial U.S. jobs data due later in the day.

The CAC 40, which drifted down to 8,236.79, was up 29.45 points or 0.26% at 8,273.74 a few minutes past noon.

Pernod Ricard, Euronext, Hermes International and Publicis Groupe gained 2.2%-2.5%.

L'Oreal, Saint-Gobain, EssilorLuxottica, LVMH, Carrefour, Bouygues, Capgemini, Dassault Systemes, Eurofins Scientific, Airbus, Sanofi, Kering, Credit Agricole and Michelin moved up 1%-2%.

STMicroelectronics tumbled 4.1%. ArcelorMittal dropped 2.7% and Schneider Electric shed 2.1%, while Legrand lost 1.4%. Safran drifted down by about 0.4%.

Data from INSEE showed industrial production in France edged up by 0.1% month-on-month in April, defying market expectations of a 0.2% fall but slowing from an upwardly revised 1.4% rise in the previous month.

On a yearly basis, industrial production accelerated to 2.8% from an upwardly revised 1.3% in March.

France's trade deficit narrowed to Euro 5.6 billion in April from Euro 6.4 billion in March, and below the expected Euro 6.5 billion shortfall. Exports rose 3.1% month-on-month to Euro 54.6 billion, while imports increased at a softer 1.5% to Euro 60.2 billion.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08:57 Druckenmiller baut Depot um: Natera massiv aufgestockt, Argentinien-Wette geht auf
03.06.26 Milliarden-Wetten der UBS: Diese US-Techriesen dominieren das Portfolio im 1. Quartal 2026
03.06.26 1. Quartal 2026: Das waren die Depot-Bewegungen bei Paul Singers Hedgefonds Elliott
02.06.26 Aktien von Microsoft, Amazon, Apple & Co.: Diese Änderungen gab es in Q1 2026 im Depot von Jeremy Grantham
01.06.26 Mai 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Plus -- DAX ohne große Ausschläge -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht vor dem Wochenende Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert seitwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Freitag nach.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen