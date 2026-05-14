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14.05.2026 11:27:40
CAC 40 Moderately Higher
(RTTNews) - French stocks are moving in a tight band in positive territory Thursday morning with investors reacting to recent earnings updates and keenly focusing on the U.S.-China summit in Beijing, where the Presidents of the two nations will be discussing a slew of crucial issues, aiming to strengthen economic cooperation.
Optimism about AI following Cisco Systems reporting record fiscal Q3 2026 results and issuing a better-than-expected sales outlook contribute to the positive mood in the market.
France's benchmark index CAC 40 is up 44.71 points or 0.56% at 8,052.68 a little over half an hour before noon.
Stellantis, up 3.3%, is the top gainer in the index. Societe Generale is gaining 2.3%, while STMicroelectronics and Renault are up 2.2% and 2.1%, respectively.
Orange, Credit Agricole, Veolia Environment, Bouygues, LVMH, BNP Paribas and Pernod Ricard are gaining 1%-1.3%.
Carrefour and Airbus are down 0.9% and 0.6%, respectively. Kering, Eurofins Scientific, Thales and Safran are down marginally.
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