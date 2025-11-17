17.11.2025 12:47:46

CAC 40 Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - French stocks are languishing in negative territory a little past noon on Monday with investors largely making cautious moves amid lingering concerns about Artificial Intelligence bubble, and a bit of uncertainty about the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy move.

Investors are also awaiting earnings updates from AI major Nvidia, and U.S. economic data.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 26.72 points of 0.33% at 8,143.37 a few minutes ago.

Kering is declining 1.86%. LVMH and STMicroElectronics are down 1.7% and 1.6%, respectively.

Euronext, Schneider Electric, Renault, EssilorLuxottica, L'Oreal, ArcelorMittal, Stellantis, Hermes International, BNP Paribas and Accor are down 0.7 to 1.1%.

Thales is rising more than 2.5%. Airbus is gaining 1.3% and Safran is up 1.1%. Engie, Bouygues and TotalEnergies are up with moderate gains.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

16.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 46
16.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 46: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
15.11.25 KW 46: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
14.11.25 KW 46: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX mit Verlusten -- DAX in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt kann man am Montag einen etwas schwächeren Handel beobachten. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es zum Wochenauftakt abwärts. Die Börsen in Asien notierten unterdessen in Rot.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen