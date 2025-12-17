|
CAC 40 Modestly Lower In Cautious Trade
(RTTNews) - The French stock market gained some ground in positive territory Wednesday morning, supported by gains in the financials sector. However, with investors looking for directional clues, the mood turned a bit cautious subsequently and the market slipped into negative territory.
The benchmark CAC 40 was down 20.59 points or 0.25% at 8,085.57 about a little past an hour over noon.
Publicis Groupe dropped by about 3.1%. Saint Gobain and Hermes International lost 2.5% and 2.25%, respectively. Capgemin drifted down nearly 2%, and LVMH slipped by about 1.6%.
Stellantis, Michelin and Schneider Electric lost 1.3 to 1.4%, while EssilorLuxottica, Kering, Carrefour, Edenred and Bureau Veritas lost 0.6 to 0.8%.
Societe Generale climbed 3.2%. TotalEnergies moved up 1.8%, while Thales, Safran and BNP Paribas advanced by 1 to 1.3%.
STMicroElectronics, ArcelorMittal, Credit Agricole, AXA, Danone and Eurofins Scientific posted moderate gains.
Data from Eurostat showed the annual inflation rate in the Eurozone was revised down to 2.1% in November 2025 from a preliminary of 2.2%, matching the October reading. Meanwhile, the CPI fell 0.3% from the previous month, the first decline since January and in line with forecasts. Annual core inflation rate steadied at 2.4% for a second month.
