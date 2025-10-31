CAC 40 Modestly Lower In Cautious Trade After Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - The French market is modestly lower on Friday with investors reacting to regional inflation data, and recent earnings updates and central bank policy decisions, in addition to weighing the developments on trade and geopolitical fronts.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 17.30 points or 0.21% at 8,139.99 a few minutes ago.

AXA is declining more than 3% after reporting a 6% in gross written premiums and other revenues for the first nine months of the year.

Saint Gobain is down nearly 3%. Accor and Kering are down nearly 1.5% from their previous closing levels.

Bouygues, Veolia Environment, Michelin, Hermes International, Air Liquide, Publicis Groupe, Unibail Rodamco and L'Oreal are down 0.5 to 1%.

Among the gainers, Renault is up 2% and Societe Generale is rising nearly 1.5%. Stellantis and Bureau Veritas are up nearly 1%.

Safran, TotalEnergies, Credit Agricole, Eurofins Scientific, LVMH and Engie are up 0.25 to 0.7%.

In economic news, data from INSEE showed the annual inflation rate in France eased to 1% in October, down from 1.2% in September and below expectations of 1.1%, according to preliminary estimates.

On a monthly basis, the CPI edged up 0.1%, following a 1.0% drop in September, in line with forecasts, largely reflecting higher prices for services and manufactured goods.

Meanwhile, producer prices in the French domestic market fell by 0.2% month-over-month in September 2025, the same as in the previous period. On an annual basis, producer prices rose modestly by 0.1%, unchanged from the previous month, supported by moderate gains in manufactured products. source: INSEE, France

Eurozone inflation eased slightly in October, due largely to the fall in energy prices, flash estimate from Eurostat showed.

The harmonized index of consumer prices rose 2.1% on a yearly basis, following a 2.2% rise in September. Inflation came in line with expectations.

Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco held steady at 2.4% in October. The core rate was expected to slow to 2.3%.