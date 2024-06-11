CAC 40 Rebounds As Bonds Stabilize

(RTTNews) - French stocks rebounded on Tuesday after suffering heavy losses in the previous session following President Emmanuel Macron's decision to call a snap national election in response to the recent surge of far-right success in the European Union elections.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 14 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,908 after losing 1.4 percent the previous day.

Bonds stabilized after yields on the country's 10-year debt reached their highest level this year on Monday.

In corporate news, Societe Generale shares dropped half a percent to extend losses from the previous session after reports that the lender is facing hurdles in selling its securities services unit.

Ipsen edged up slightly after receiving accelerated approval from FDA for a liver disease drug.

Atos SE, an information technology service and consulting company, slumped nearly 12 percent.

The company announced that between the two proposals received on its financial restructuring, it chose Onepoint consortium consisting of Onepoint, Butler Industries and Econocom, and a group of some of the company's financial creditors.

Valeo and Dassault Systemes both rose slightly after they entered into a partnership to accelerate the digitalization of its research and development.