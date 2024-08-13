13.08.2024 11:06:08

CAC 40 Subdued Ahead Of US Data

(RTTNews) - French stocks were subdued on Tuesday as investors awaited a slew of key U.S. economic data this week for additional clues on the Fed's rate trajectory.

The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally lower at 7,244 after falling 0.3 percent in the previous session.

The dollar gained after Ukraine said it has seized 1,000 sq km (386 square miles) of Russia's bordering Kursk region and Russian President, Vladimir Putin, vowed a "worthy response" to the attack.

In corporate news, Valneva jumped 4 percent. The biotech company has reaffirmed its annual revenue outlook after reporting a turnaround to net profit for the first half.

Airbus rose half a percent after airBaltic, the largest A220 customer in Europe, confirmed an incremental order for an additional 10 A220-300s.

This fourth reorder will take the airline's total firm order to 90 A220 aircraft.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX fester -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbucht Gewinne. Die asiatischen Märkte zeigten sich am Mittwoch uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen