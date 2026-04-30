Cairn Homes Aktie
WKN DE: A14UTJ / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
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30.04.2026 08:00:16
Cairn Homes Plc: 2026 AGM Trading Update
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Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
2026 AGM Trading Update
Buoyant Demand Continues
Dublin / London, 30 April 2026: Cairn Homes plc (‘Cairn’, ‘the Company’ or ‘the Group’) (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: CRN) is holding our Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’) today at 12.00 noon at The Merrion Hotel, Merrion Street Upper, Dublin 2 and in advance provides the following update on current trading for FY26.
Current Trading
Outlook
The Company is firmly positioned to achieve significant growth, delivering c.6,000 new homes between this year and next, including c.3,200 homes in 2027. The Company reaffirms our FY26 guidance:
For further information, contact:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Michael Stanley, Chief Executive Officer
Richard Ball, Chief Financial Officer
Ailbhe Molloy, Head of Investor Relations
Drury Communications +353 1 260 5000
Billy Murphy
Conor Mulligan
Notes to Editors
Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive.
1 ROE (Return on Equity) is defined as profit after tax divided by the average of the opening and closing total equity in the financial year.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|IE00BWY4ZF18
|Category Code:
|TST
|TIDM:
|CRN
|LEI Code:
|635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
|Sequence No.:
|425757
|EQS News ID:
|2318456
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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