Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

Cairn Homes Plc: Block listing Interim Review



23-Feb-2026 / 17:16 GMT/BST



BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN Date: 23 February 2026 Name of applicant: CAIRN HOMES PLC Name of scheme: SAVE AS YOU EARN “SAYE” PLAN Period of return: From: 8 AUGUST 2025 To: 7 FEBRUARY 2026 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 185,609 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Nil Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Nil Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 185,609 Name of contact: Tara Grimley Telephone number of contact: + 353 1 696 4600

