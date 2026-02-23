Cairn Homes Aktie

Cairn Homes für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14UTJ / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
23.02.2026 18:16:25

Cairn Homes Plc: Block listing Interim Review

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Block listing Interim Review

23-Feb-2026 / 17:16 GMT/BST

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

 

 

 Date: 23 February 2026

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Name of applicant:

CAIRN HOMES PLC

Name of scheme:

SAVE AS YOU EARN “SAYE” PLAN

Period of return:

From:

8 AUGUST 2025

To:

7 FEBRUARY 2026

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

185,609 

Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Nil

Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

Nil

Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

185,609

 

 

 

 

 

Name of contact:

Tara Grimley

Telephone number of contact:

+ 353 1 696 4600

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 418954
EQS News ID: 2280300

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLC

mehr Nachrichten