Cairn Homes Plc: Director Declaration - CORRECTION

Cairn Homes plc

8 December 2023

CORRECTION - DIRECTOR DECLARATION

This announcement replaces RNS No. 290948 released on 08/12/2023 which had an incorrect date listed.

Pursuant to Euronext Listing Rule 6.1.67 and paragraph 9.6.14 of the UK Listing Rules, Cairn Homes plc (“Cairn” or “the Company”) notifies that Ms. Orla O’Gorman, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Mincon Group plc, effective 6 December 2023.

Notes to Editors

Cairn Homes plc (“Cairn”) is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c. 16,300 unit landbank across 34 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (“GDA”) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.