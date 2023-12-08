08.12.2023 16:11:00

Cairn Homes Plc: Director Declaration - CORRECTION

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Director Declaration - CORRECTION

08-Dec-2023 / 15:11 GMT/BST

Cairn Homes plc

8 December 2023

 

 

 

 CORRECTION - DIRECTOR DECLARATION

 

This announcement replaces RNS No. 290948 released on 08/12/2023 which had an incorrect date listed.

 

Pursuant to Euronext Listing Rule 6.1.67 and paragraph 9.6.14 of the UK Listing Rules, Cairn Homes plc (“Cairn” or “the Company”) notifies that Ms. Orla O’Gorman, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Mincon Group plc, effective 6 December 2023.

 

 

 

-ENDS-

 

 

For further information, contact:

 

Cairn Homes plc        +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

      

 

 

    

 

Notes to Editors 

Cairn Homes plc (“Cairn”) is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c. 16,300 unit landbank across 34 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (“GDA”) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: RDN
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 290949
EQS News ID: 1793337

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1793337&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cairn Homes PLC 1,27 0,16% Cairn Homes PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX fester -- DAX knackt Rekordhoch -- Wall Street etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt ziehen vor dem Wochenende an. Die Wall Street tendiert am letzten Handelstag der Woche nur leicht nach oben. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen