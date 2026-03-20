Cairn Homes Aktie

Cairn Homes für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14UTJ / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
20.03.2026 09:00:07

Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

20-March-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

 

Michael Stanley

 
 

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

 

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

 

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

 

Cairn Homes plc

b)

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,

type  of

instrument

Identification code

Cairn Homes plc Ordinary Shares of €0.001 each

 

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

 

b)

Nature of the transaction  

 

Sale of 3,500,000 ordinary shares through secondary placing

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s) €2.20 per share

Volume(s) 3,500,000

 

d)

Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price

 

 

3,500,000 shares

 

€7,700,000

 

e)

Date of the transaction

 

19/03/2026

 

 

f)

Place of the transaction

 

Dublin, Ireland

 

g)

Additional Information

 

Following the disposal, Michael Stanley holds 11,356,072 shares in Cairn Homes plc

 
     

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 421609
EQS News ID: 2294852

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLC

mehr Nachrichten