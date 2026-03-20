Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding



20-March-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST



Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Michael Stanley 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Cairn Homes plc b) LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Cairn Homes plc Ordinary Shares of €0.001 each ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of 3,500,000 ordinary shares through secondary placing c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) €2.20 per share Volume(s) 3,500,000 d) Aggregated information — Aggregated volume — Price 3,500,000 shares €7,700,000 e) Date of the transaction 19/03/2026 f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland g) Additional Information Following the disposal, Michael Stanley holds 11,356,072 shares in Cairn Homes plc

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