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Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding
15-Apr-2026 / 09:08 GMT/BST
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
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1
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Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
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a)
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Name
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Michael Stanley
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2
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Reason for the notification
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a)
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Position/status
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Chief Executive Officer / PDMR
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b)
|
Initial Notification Amendment
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Initial notification
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3
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Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
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a)
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Name
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Cairn Homes plc
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b)
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LEI
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635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
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4
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Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|
Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of €0.001 each
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
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b)
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Nature of the transaction
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Disposal of shares to settle a tax liability arising on the vesting of 709,428 shares awarded under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan which is payable immediately
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c)
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Price(s) and volume(s)
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Price(s)
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Volume(s)
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€2.138
|
216,750
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d)
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Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
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216,750
€463,411.5
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e)
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Date of the transaction
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7 April 2026
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f)
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Place of the transaction
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Euronext Dublin
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g)
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Additional Information
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N/A
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
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Name
|
Tara Grimley
|
|
2
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Reason for the notification
|
a)
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Position/status
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Company Secretary / PDMR
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b)
|
Initial Notification Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Cairn Homes plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|
Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of €0.001 each
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Disposal of shares to settle a tax liability arising on the vesting of 137,711 shares awarded under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan which is payable immediately
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
€2.138
|
42,075
|
d)
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Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|
42,075
€89,956.35
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e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
7 April 2026
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Euronext Dublin
|
g)
|
Additional Information
|
N/A
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Michael Stanley
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Executive Officer / PDMR
|
b)
|
Initial Notification Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Cairn Homes plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|
Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of €0.001 each
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Disposal of shares to settle a tax liability arising on the vesting of 3,068,818 shares awarded under the Cairn Homes plc Stretch CEO Long Term Incentive Plan which is payable immediately
|
c)
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Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
€2.18869
|
937,610
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|
937,610
€2,052,137.63
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
9 April 2026
|
f)
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Place of the transaction
|
Euronext Dublin
|
g)
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Additional Information
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N/A
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News