Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

Cairn Homes Plc: Director Declaration



08-May-2026 / 10:35 GMT/BST



Cairn Homes plc 8 May 2026 DIRECTOR DECLARATION Pursuant to Euronext Dublin Listing Rule 6.1.8 and London Stock Exchange Listing Rule 6.4.9, Cairn Homes plc (“Cairn” or “the Company”) notifies that Mr. Bernard Byrne, non-executive Chairman of the Company, has been appointed as non-executive Chairman of Greencoat Renewables plc, with effect from 7 May 2026. -ENDS- For further information, contact: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary Notes to Editors Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive.

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