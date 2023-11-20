Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**

+++ mit Kapitalschutz und Teilschutz ? raiffeisenzertifikate.at ? in Zeichnung und handelbar +++-w-
20.11.2023 08:00:04

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

20-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

20 November 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 17 November 2023 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,000

50,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.262

£1.108

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.246

£1.098

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.255676

£1.101114

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 657,486,628 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

6696

1.246

XDUB

 08:38:44

00067791772TRLO0

3130

1.248

XDUB

 09:13:38

00067792736TRLO0

3308

1.250

XDUB

 09:16:36

00067792802TRLO0

2868

1.250

XDUB

 09:16:36

00067792801TRLO0

6581

1.260

XDUB

 11:01:28

00067796499TRLO0

2230

1.252

XDUB

 11:39:11

00067797383TRLO0

6712

1.256

XDUB

 12:50:03

00067798857TRLO0

3320

1.260

XDUB

 14:36:14

00067801252TRLO0

3320

1.260

XDUB

 14:36:49

00067801284TRLO0

463

1.260

XDUB

 14:43:21

00067801771TRLO0

591

1.260

XDUB

 14:43:21

00067801770TRLO0

3456

1.262

XDUB

 15:24:21

00067803087TRLO0

2924

1.262

XDUB

 15:26:01

00067803175TRLO0

126

1.262

XDUB

 15:46:37

00067803849TRLO0

1281

1.262

XDUB

 15:46:37

00067803848TRLO0

1456

1.262

XDUB

 15:57:05

00067804231TRLO0

1538

1.262

XDUB

 16:05:30

00067804613TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

6624

109.80

XLON

 09:49:17

00067794091TRLO0

5763

110.00

XLON

 10:20:13

00067795039TRLO0

9502

110.00

XLON

 10:20:13

00067795040TRLO0

2524

110.00

XLON

 11:23:18

00067796994TRLO0

3143

110.00

XLON

 11:23:18

00067796995TRLO0

6487

110.00

XLON

 13:21:08

00067799341TRLO0

3471

110.00

XLON

 14:32:41

00067801123TRLO0

2500

110.00

XLON

 14:32:41

00067801124TRLO0

2461

110.80

XLON

 15:49:30

00067803915TRLO0

612

110.60

XLON

 15:57:05

00067804230TRLO0

2045

110.80

XLON

 16:01:27

00067804336TRLO0

1272

110.60

XLON

 16:05:30

00067804611TRLO0

1574

110.60

XLON

 16:05:30

00067804612TRLO0

749

110.60

XLON

 16:12:00

00067804946TRLO0

699

110.60

XLON

 16:12:40

00067804985TRLO0

574

110.60

XLON

 16:15:20

00067805099TRLO0

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 285802
EQS News ID: 1776605

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1776605&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten