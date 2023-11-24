Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

24 November 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 23 November 2023 it purchased a total of 76,740 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 36,734 40,006 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.266 £1.100 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.248 £1.094 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.261393 £1.098549

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 657,109,888 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1950 1.248 XDUB 08:12:20 00067872580TRLO0 1641 1.248 XDUB 08:12:20 00067872582TRLO0 1280 1.248 XDUB 08:12:20 00067872581TRLO0 6595 1.264 XDUB 09:59:58 00067874650TRLO0 2500 1.266 XDUB 09:59:58 00067874651TRLO0 3621 1.266 XDUB 09:59:58 00067874652TRLO0 7380 1.264 XDUB 15:01:00 00067881363TRLO0 2400 1.264 XDUB 15:01:00 00067881362TRLO0 1376 1.264 XDUB 15:01:00 00067881361TRLO0 955 1.262 XDUB 15:01:00 00067881364TRLO0 7036 1.260 XDUB 15:09:04 00067881834TRLO0

London Stock Exchange