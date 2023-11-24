24.11.2023 08:00:12

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

24-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

24 November 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 23 November 2023 it purchased a total of 76,740 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

36,734

40,006

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.266

£1.100

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.248

£1.094

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.261393

£1.098549

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 657,109,888 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1950

1.248

XDUB

 08:12:20

00067872580TRLO0

1641

1.248

XDUB

 08:12:20

00067872582TRLO0

1280

1.248

XDUB

 08:12:20

00067872581TRLO0

6595

1.264

XDUB

 09:59:58

00067874650TRLO0

2500

1.266

XDUB

 09:59:58

00067874651TRLO0

3621

1.266

XDUB

 09:59:58

00067874652TRLO0

7380

1.264

XDUB

 15:01:00

00067881363TRLO0

2400

1.264

XDUB

 15:01:00

00067881362TRLO0

1376

1.264

XDUB

 15:01:00

00067881361TRLO0

955

1.262

XDUB

 15:01:00

00067881364TRLO0

7036

1.260

XDUB

 15:09:04

00067881834TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

3630

109.60

XLON

 08:11:02

00067872543TRLO0

1303

109.60

XLON

 08:11:02

00067872544TRLO0

836

110.00

XLON

 09:27:03

00067874010TRLO0

2716

110.00

XLON

 09:27:03

00067874011TRLO0

5

110.00

XLON

 09:27:03

00067874012TRLO0

1833

110.00

XLON

 09:59:58

00067874647TRLO0

4870

110.00

XLON

 09:59:58

00067874648TRLO0

634

110.00

XLON

 09:59:58

00067874649TRLO0

1633

109.80

XLON

 11:23:20

00067875705TRLO0

3033

109.80

XLON

 11:23:20

00067875706TRLO0

2808

109.40

XLON

 14:04:13

00067879253TRLO0

5927

110.00

XLON

 15:00:30

00067881334TRLO0

5005

110.00

XLON

 15:00:38

00067881342TRLO0

3120

109.80

XLON

 15:09:03

00067881828TRLO0

1700

109.80

XLON

 15:09:03

00067881829TRLO0

654

109.80

XLON

 15:09:03

00067881830TRLO0

299

109.60

XLON

 15:48:41

00067883254TRLO0

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 287007
EQS News ID: 1780865

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

