10.01.2024 08:00:09

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
10-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

10 January 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

The Company announces that on 9 January 2024 it purchased a total of 121,705 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

96,705

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.340

£1.152

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.318

£1.138

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.330087

£1.143989

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 654,266,336 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

3382

1.340

XDUB

 08:39:10

00068369414TRLO0

3796

1.336

XDUB

 09:14:35

00068370871TRLO0

2541

1.330

XDUB

 09:14:58

00068370893TRLO0

980

1.330

XDUB

 09:14:58

00068370892TRLO0

870

1.336

XDUB

 09:38:52

00068371643TRLO0

3000

1.336

XDUB

 09:39:03

00068371645TRLO0

6173

1.336

XDUB

 09:39:50

00068371669TRLO0

3477

1.334

XDUB

 10:48:39

00068373813TRLO0

3669

1.328

XDUB

 10:50:34

00068373858TRLO0

1267

1.334

XDUB

 11:57:18

00068375691TRLO0

698

1.334

XDUB

 11:57:18

00068375690TRLO0

1932

1.334

XDUB

 11:57:18

00068375689TRLO0

4113

1.332

XDUB

 12:54:47

00068376972TRLO0

1971

1.334

XDUB

 12:55:01

00068376974TRLO0

3423

1.334

XDUB

 12:57:13

00068377057TRLO0

429

1.332

XDUB

 13:09:05

00068377456TRLO0

3000

1.332

XDUB

 13:09:05

00068377455TRLO0

3907

1.328

XDUB

 13:32:12

00068378259TRLO0

1800

1.330

XDUB

 13:32:12

00068378261TRLO0

2000

1.330

XDUB

 13:32:12

00068378260TRLO0

3419

1.324

XDUB

 14:38:07

00068380454TRLO0

586

1.318

XDUB

 14:39:21

00068380511TRLO0

358

1.324

XDUB

 15:07:46

00068382291TRLO0

3532

1.322

XDUB

 15:07:46

00068382292TRLO0

2000

1.324

XDUB

 15:07:46

00068382293TRLO0

2105

1.326

XDUB

 15:34:00

00068383679TRLO0

2271

1.326

XDUB

 15:34:00

00068383678TRLO0

3384

1.326

XDUB

 15:34:00

00068383677TRLO0

1500

1.328

XDUB

 15:55:53

00068384740TRLO0

499

1.328

XDUB

 15:55:53

00068384739TRLO0

707

1.328

XDUB

 15:55:53

00068384738TRLO0

3342

1.328

XDUB

 15:55:53

00068384737TRLO0

1500

1.328

XDUB

 15:55:53

00068384736TRLO0

7000

1.328

XDUB

 15:55:53

00068384735TRLO0

3548

1.328

XDUB

 15:55:53

00068384741TRLO0

184

1.328

XDUB

 16:11:04

00068385745TRLO0

591

1.328

XDUB

 16:11:04

00068385744TRLO0

2525

1.328

XDUB

 16:11:04

00068385746TRLO0

1715

1.328

XDUB

 16:12:00

00068385808TRLO0

898

1.328

XDUB

 16:12:00

00068385807TRLO0

2613

1.326

XDUB

 16:12:28

00068385844TRLO0

 

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

3876

115.20

XLON

 08:39:10

00068369413TRLO0

3579

114.80

XLON

 09:13:16

00068370828TRLO0

138

114.80

XLON

 09:14:57

00068370891TRLO0

663

114.60

XLON

 12:54:47

00068376970TRLO0

28

114.60

XLON

 12:54:47

00068376971TRLO0

147

114.80

XLON

 13:09:05

00068377453TRLO0

2905

114.80

XLON

 13:09:05

00068377454TRLO0

3677

114.20

XLON

 13:09:05

00068377457TRLO0

69

114.00

XLON

 14:32:48

00068380221TRLO0

2024

114.00

XLON

 14:32:48

00068380222TRLO0

1670

114.00

XLON

 14:38:07

00068380453TRLO0

232

113.80

XLON

 15:55:54

00068384743TRLO0

11

113.80

XLON

 16:14:32

00068386106TRLO0

2795

113.80

XLON

 16:14:32

00068386107TRLO0

1105

113.80

XLON

 16:14:32

00068386108TRLO0

1289

113.80

XLON

 16:14:32

00068386109TRLO0

792

113.80

XLON

 16:14:32

00068386110TRLO0

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 296448
EQS News ID: 1811421

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

