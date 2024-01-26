26.01.2024 08:00:11

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
26-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

26 January 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 25 January 2024 it purchased a total of 120,000  of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

80,000

40,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.452

£1.242

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.442

£1.234

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.448453

£1.237352

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 652,795,633 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

4633

1.444

XDUB

 09:24:35

00068615248TRLO0

4400

1.442

XDUB

 10:07:11

00068616703TRLO0

197

1.442

XDUB

 10:07:11

00068616704TRLO0

2000

1.450

XDUB

 11:26:02

00068619386TRLO0

748

1.450

XDUB

 11:26:02

00068619387TRLO0

1757

1.450

XDUB

 11:26:02

00068619388TRLO0

443

1.444

XDUB

 11:32:29

00068619608TRLO0

4400

1.444

XDUB

 11:32:29

00068619609TRLO0

153

1.444

XDUB

 11:32:29

00068619610TRLO0

4227

1.444

XDUB

 12:58:31

00068622411TRLO0

1100

1.444

XDUB

 12:58:31

00068622412TRLO0

100

1.444

XDUB

 12:58:31

00068622413TRLO0

1726

1.450

XDUB

 13:43:13

00068624325TRLO0

2437

1.450

XDUB

 13:43:13

00068624326TRLO0

1015

1.450

XDUB

 13:43:13

00068624327TRLO0

710

1.450

XDUB

 14:25:18

00068626500TRLO0

2575

1.450

XDUB

 14:28:55

00068626656TRLO0

1368

1.450

XDUB

 14:32:54

00068626799TRLO0

3018

1.450

XDUB

 14:32:54

00068626800TRLO0

5035

1.450

XDUB

 14:32:54

00068626801TRLO0

12576

1.452

XDUB

 14:44:37

00068627241TRLO0

5617

1.450

XDUB

 14:46:14

00068627292TRLO0

3331

1.448

XDUB

 15:14:44

00068628852TRLO0

2774

1.448

XDUB

 15:14:44

00068628853TRLO0

4807

1.448

XDUB

 15:30:14

00068629587TRLO0

1757

1.450

XDUB

 15:46:04

00068630326TRLO0

1595

1.450

XDUB

 15:46:04

00068630327TRLO0

5501

1.450

XDUB

 16:06:02

00068631342TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2676

123.80

XLON

 11:08:02

00068618968TRLO0

1424

123.80

XLON

 11:08:02

00068618969TRLO0

2400

123.80

XLON

 11:08:02

00068618970TRLO0

1300

123.40

XLON

 12:25:35

00068621370TRLO0

624

123.40

XLON

 12:25:35

00068621371TRLO0

2573

123.40

XLON

 12:25:35

00068621372TRLO0

1360

123.40

XLON

 12:25:35

00068621373TRLO0

2756

124.00

XLON

 14:03:35

00068625329TRLO0

384

123.80

XLON

 14:26:42

00068626537TRLO0

3285

123.80

XLON

 14:35:21

00068626938TRLO0

2558

124.20

XLON

 14:44:33

00068627237TRLO0

1584

124.20

XLON

 14:44:33

00068627238TRLO0

2322

124.00

XLON

 14:45:03

00068627257TRLO0

1590

124.00

XLON

 14:45:03

00068627258TRLO0

2805

124.00

XLON

 14:45:03

00068627259TRLO0

4449

123.40

XLON

 15:13:51

00068628769TRLO0

4191

123.40

XLON

 15:28:34

00068629538TRLO0

1719

123.60

XLON

 15:43:13

00068630234TRLO0

 

 


