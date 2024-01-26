Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

26 January 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 25 January 2024 it purchased a total of 120,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 80,000 40,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.452 £1.242 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.442 £1.234 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.448453 £1.237352

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 652,795,633 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 4633 1.444 XDUB 09:24:35 00068615248TRLO0 4400 1.442 XDUB 10:07:11 00068616703TRLO0 197 1.442 XDUB 10:07:11 00068616704TRLO0 2000 1.450 XDUB 11:26:02 00068619386TRLO0 748 1.450 XDUB 11:26:02 00068619387TRLO0 1757 1.450 XDUB 11:26:02 00068619388TRLO0 443 1.444 XDUB 11:32:29 00068619608TRLO0 4400 1.444 XDUB 11:32:29 00068619609TRLO0 153 1.444 XDUB 11:32:29 00068619610TRLO0 4227 1.444 XDUB 12:58:31 00068622411TRLO0 1100 1.444 XDUB 12:58:31 00068622412TRLO0 100 1.444 XDUB 12:58:31 00068622413TRLO0 1726 1.450 XDUB 13:43:13 00068624325TRLO0 2437 1.450 XDUB 13:43:13 00068624326TRLO0 1015 1.450 XDUB 13:43:13 00068624327TRLO0 710 1.450 XDUB 14:25:18 00068626500TRLO0 2575 1.450 XDUB 14:28:55 00068626656TRLO0 1368 1.450 XDUB 14:32:54 00068626799TRLO0 3018 1.450 XDUB 14:32:54 00068626800TRLO0 5035 1.450 XDUB 14:32:54 00068626801TRLO0 12576 1.452 XDUB 14:44:37 00068627241TRLO0 5617 1.450 XDUB 14:46:14 00068627292TRLO0 3331 1.448 XDUB 15:14:44 00068628852TRLO0 2774 1.448 XDUB 15:14:44 00068628853TRLO0 4807 1.448 XDUB 15:30:14 00068629587TRLO0 1757 1.450 XDUB 15:46:04 00068630326TRLO0 1595 1.450 XDUB 15:46:04 00068630327TRLO0 5501 1.450 XDUB 16:06:02 00068631342TRLO0

London Stock Exchange