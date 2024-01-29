29.01.2024 08:00:17

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

29-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

29 January 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 26 January 2024 it purchased a total of 120,000  of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

80,000

40,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.466

£1.250

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.450

£1.238

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.461265

£1.246161

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 652,675,633 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

731

1.452

XDUB

 08:23:17

00068634904TRLO0

2042

1.452

XDUB

 08:23:17

00068634905TRLO0

4970

1.458

XDUB

 08:54:00

00068635717TRLO0

4731

1.452

XDUB

 08:54:00

00068635718TRLO0

79

1.450

XDUB

 08:54:00

00068635719TRLO0

132

1.458

XDUB

 09:06:27

00068636032TRLO0

1757

1.458

XDUB

 09:06:28

00068636033TRLO0

1757

1.458

XDUB

 09:06:28

00068636034TRLO0

1661

1.458

XDUB

 09:06:28

00068636035TRLO0

3514

1.462

XDUB

 10:03:45

00068639111TRLO0

3514

1.462

XDUB

 10:03:59

00068639115TRLO0

5292

1.462

XDUB

 10:51:21

00068640326TRLO0

2769

1.466

XDUB

 11:23:30

00068641582TRLO0

3344

1.466

XDUB

 11:23:30

00068641583TRLO0

4949

1.458

XDUB

 13:28:04

00068645894TRLO0

257

1.458

XDUB

 13:36:52

00068646111TRLO0

129

1.458

XDUB

 13:38:52

00068646145TRLO0

1757

1.464

XDUB

 14:03:38

00068646952TRLO0

1757

1.464

XDUB

 14:03:38

00068646953TRLO0

1757

1.464

XDUB

 14:08:03

00068647084TRLO0

1757

1.464

XDUB

 14:08:04

00068647088TRLO0

1757

1.464

XDUB

 14:08:32

00068647094TRLO0

4591

1.464

XDUB

 14:27:13

00068647613TRLO0

2000

1.464

XDUB

 14:47:50

00068648364TRLO0

3514

1.464

XDUB

 14:47:50

00068648365TRLO0

5221

1.462

XDUB

 15:29:23

00068650113TRLO0

3210

1.462

XDUB

 15:29:23

00068650114TRLO0

2333

1.462

XDUB

 15:42:43

00068650956TRLO0

5157

1.464

XDUB

 15:54:39

00068651783TRLO0

2204

1.464

XDUB

 16:06:10

00068652442TRLO0

1357

1.464

XDUB

 16:06:10

00068652443TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

4050

123.80

XLON

 08:54:00

00068635716TRLO0

6000

124.40

XLON

 09:04:41

00068635995TRLO0

2487

124.40

XLON

 09:04:41

00068635996TRLO0

3995

124.60

XLON

 12:10:46

00068642932TRLO0

701

124.80

XLON

 13:06:11

00068645380TRLO0

1791

124.80

XLON

 13:06:11

00068645381TRLO0

305

124.80

XLON

 13:06:11

00068645382TRLO0

1421

124.80

XLON

 13:06:11

00068645383TRLO0

1859

124.80

XLON

 13:50:01

00068646490TRLO0

2554

124.80

XLON

 13:50:01

00068646491TRLO0

3172

124.80

XLON

 14:21:04

00068647416TRLO0

3959

124.80

XLON

 14:37:13

00068647921TRLO0

2375

124.80

XLON

 15:10:41

00068649433TRLO0

884

124.80

XLON

 15:24:45

00068649973TRLO0

4447

125.00

XLON

 16:13:31

00068653072TRLO0

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 300078
EQS News ID: 1824309

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

