Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

1 February 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 31 January 2024 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 100,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.426 £1.216 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.402 £1.200 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.410605 £1.204465

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 652,200,633 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 387 1.426 XDUB 09:02:37 00068693420TRLO0 1500 1.426 XDUB 09:02:37 00068693419TRLO0 2895 1.426 XDUB 09:02:37 00068693418TRLO0 4954 1.418 XDUB 09:24:34 00068693876TRLO0 371 1.418 XDUB 09:24:34 00068693877TRLO0 4779 1.412 XDUB 09:36:06 00068694090TRLO0 172 1.416 XDUB 11:48:08 00068697284TRLO0 5300 1.416 XDUB 11:48:08 00068697285TRLO0 2000 1.416 XDUB 11:49:37 00068697325TRLO0 205 1.414 XDUB 12:01:50 00068697641TRLO0 3616 1.414 XDUB 12:01:50 00068697642TRLO0 1505 1.414 XDUB 12:01:50 00068697643TRLO0 3000 1.416 XDUB 12:01:50 00068697644TRLO0 2000 1.416 XDUB 12:01:50 00068697645TRLO0 4807 1.406 XDUB 12:59:55 00068699087TRLO0 3723 1.406 XDUB 13:20:36 00068699447TRLO0 1447 1.406 XDUB 13:20:36 00068699467TRLO0 4773 1.404 XDUB 13:49:13 00068700283TRLO0 5373 1.404 XDUB 14:12:31 00068700968TRLO0 444 1.404 XDUB 14:12:31 00068700969TRLO0 1617 1.402 XDUB 14:49:11 00068702548TRLO0 3181 1.402 XDUB 14:49:11 00068702549TRLO0 597 1.406 XDUB 15:13:26 00068703534TRLO0 676 1.406 XDUB 15:13:26 00068703535TRLO0 2000 1.408 XDUB 15:35:14 00068704326TRLO0 4828 1.408 XDUB 15:35:14 00068704327TRLO0 340 1.408 XDUB 15:35:14 00068704328TRLO0 1500 1.408 XDUB 15:35:14 00068704329TRLO0 2086 1.410 XDUB 15:36:26 00068704389TRLO0 1900 1.410 XDUB 15:36:26 00068704390TRLO0 702 1.410 XDUB 15:36:26 00068704393TRLO0 11000 1.410 XDUB 15:36:26 00068704394TRLO0 1271 1.410 XDUB 15:36:26 00068704397TRLO0 2299 1.408 XDUB 15:44:42 00068704700TRLO0 2500 1.408 XDUB 15:44:42 00068704701TRLO0 4799 1.412 XDUB 15:59:02 00068705210TRLO0 5453 1.410 XDUB 15:59:06 00068705211TRLO0

London Stock Exchange