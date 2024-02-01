01.02.2024 08:00:18

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

01-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

1 February 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 31 January 2024 it purchased a total of 200,000  of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

100,000

100,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.426

£1.216

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.402

£1.200

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.410605

£1.204465

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 652,200,633 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

387

1.426

XDUB

 09:02:37

00068693420TRLO0

1500

1.426

XDUB

 09:02:37

00068693419TRLO0

2895

1.426

XDUB

 09:02:37

00068693418TRLO0

4954

1.418

XDUB

 09:24:34

00068693876TRLO0

371

1.418

XDUB

 09:24:34

00068693877TRLO0

4779

1.412

XDUB

 09:36:06

00068694090TRLO0

172

1.416

XDUB

 11:48:08

00068697284TRLO0

5300

1.416

XDUB

 11:48:08

00068697285TRLO0

2000

1.416

XDUB

 11:49:37

00068697325TRLO0

205

1.414

XDUB

 12:01:50

00068697641TRLO0

3616

1.414

XDUB

 12:01:50

00068697642TRLO0

1505

1.414

XDUB

 12:01:50

00068697643TRLO0

3000

1.416

XDUB

 12:01:50

00068697644TRLO0

2000

1.416

XDUB

 12:01:50

00068697645TRLO0

4807

1.406

XDUB

 12:59:55

00068699087TRLO0

3723

1.406

XDUB

 13:20:36

00068699447TRLO0

1447

1.406

XDUB

 13:20:36

00068699467TRLO0

4773

1.404

XDUB

 13:49:13

00068700283TRLO0

5373

1.404

XDUB

 14:12:31

00068700968TRLO0

444

1.404

XDUB

 14:12:31

00068700969TRLO0

1617

1.402

XDUB

 14:49:11

00068702548TRLO0

3181

1.402

XDUB

 14:49:11

00068702549TRLO0

597

1.406

XDUB

 15:13:26

00068703534TRLO0

676

1.406

XDUB

 15:13:26

00068703535TRLO0

2000

1.408

XDUB

 15:35:14

00068704326TRLO0

4828

1.408

XDUB

 15:35:14

00068704327TRLO0

340

1.408

XDUB

 15:35:14

00068704328TRLO0

1500

1.408

XDUB

 15:35:14

00068704329TRLO0

2086

1.410

XDUB

 15:36:26

00068704389TRLO0

1900

1.410

XDUB

 15:36:26

00068704390TRLO0

702

1.410

XDUB

 15:36:26

00068704393TRLO0

11000

1.410

XDUB

 15:36:26

00068704394TRLO0

1271

1.410

XDUB

 15:36:26

00068704397TRLO0

2299

1.408

XDUB

 15:44:42

00068704700TRLO0

2500

1.408

XDUB

 15:44:42

00068704701TRLO0

4799

1.412

XDUB

 15:59:02

00068705210TRLO0

5453

1.410

XDUB

 15:59:06

00068705211TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1025

121.60

XLON

 09:02:37

00068693417TRLO0

5212

121.60

XLON

 09:02:37

00068693416TRLO0

6182

121.00

XLON

 09:24:34

00068693874TRLO0

6231

121.00

XLON

 09:24:34

00068693875TRLO0

466

121.00

XLON

 11:48:09

00068697287TRLO0

6047

121.00

XLON

 11:48:09

00068697288TRLO0

6286

121.00

XLON

 11:48:09

00068697289TRLO0

1180

121.00

XLON

 11:48:09

00068697290TRLO0

5689

121.00

XLON

 11:53:25

00068697374TRLO0

3533

120.00

XLON

 12:59:55

00068699088TRLO0

878

120.00

XLON

 13:01:40

00068699116TRLO0

1481

120.00

XLON

 13:01:40

00068699117TRLO0

7894

120.00

XLON

 13:24:30

00068699639TRLO0

6193

120.00

XLON

 13:49:01

00068700277TRLO0

1331

120.00

XLON

 13:53:03

00068700350TRLO0

6472

120.00

XLON

 13:58:03

00068700531TRLO0

4651

120.00

XLON

 15:13:33

00068703563TRLO0

3900

120.00

XLON

 15:13:33

00068703564TRLO0

2531

120.00

XLON

 15:13:33

00068703565TRLO0

7504

120.00

XLON

 15:23:23

00068703902TRLO0

422

120.00

XLON

 15:35:14

00068704317TRLO0

2171

120.00

XLON

 15:35:14

00068704318TRLO0

3060

120.00

XLON

 15:35:14

00068704319TRLO0

5342

120.00

XLON

 15:36:42

00068704411TRLO0

4319

120.60

XLON

 16:21:28

00068706147TRLO0

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 300924
EQS News ID: 1827563

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1827563&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

