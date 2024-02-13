13.02.2024 08:00:15

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

13-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

                                                                                                                                              13 February 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 12 February 2024 it purchased a total of 250,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

130,000

120,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.508

£1.286

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.496

£1.278

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.501636

£1.283057

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 650,670,668 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

5988

1.506

XDUB

 08:37:25

00068843141TRLO0

5450

1.502

XDUB

 08:37:30

00068843144TRLO0

827

1.502

XDUB

 08:37:30

00068843145TRLO0

2000

1.504

XDUB

 08:37:30

00068843146TRLO0

6582

1.506

XDUB

 10:24:21

00068845367TRLO0

6297

1.506

XDUB

 11:23:36

00068846702TRLO0

1000

1.502

XDUB

 11:23:36

00068846703TRLO0

6824

1.500

XDUB

 11:44:34

00068847065TRLO0

6879

1.500

XDUB

 13:23:23

00068849196TRLO0

6311

1.500

XDUB

 13:27:55

00068849250TRLO0

317

1.500

XDUB

 13:27:55

00068849251TRLO0

1988

1.498

XDUB

 13:28:05

00068849262TRLO0

1540

1.498

XDUB

 13:28:05

00068849263TRLO0

613

1.498

XDUB

 13:28:05

00068849264TRLO0

4580

1.496

XDUB

 14:06:14

00068850072TRLO0

7016

1.496

XDUB

 14:14:14

00068850231TRLO0

21621

1.502

XDUB

 14:22:43

00068850438TRLO0

8831

1.502

XDUB

 14:42:57

00068851010TRLO0

2000

1.500

XDUB

 15:15:43

00068852181TRLO0

295

1.500

XDUB

 15:15:43

00068852182TRLO0

3891

1.500

XDUB

 15:15:43

00068852183TRLO0

10000

1.500

XDUB

 15:26:38

00068852517TRLO0

10000

1.500

XDUB

 15:48:15

00068853458TRLO0

410

1.502

XDUB

 15:57:33

00068853960TRLO0

1666

1.508

XDUB

 16:13:04

00068854714TRLO0

1700

1.508

XDUB

 16:13:04

00068854715TRLO0

375

1.508

XDUB

 16:13:04

00068854716TRLO0

729

1.508

XDUB

 16:14:15

00068854757TRLO0

4270

1.508

XDUB

 16:14:15

00068854758TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1715

128.60

XLON

 08:10:31

00068842387TRLO0

3917

128.20

XLON

 10:05:20

00068844926TRLO0

294

128.20

XLON

 10:05:20

00068844927TRLO0

105

128.20

XLON

 10:05:20

00068844928TRLO0

1782

128.20

XLON

 10:05:20

00068844929TRLO0

891

128.20

XLON

 10:05:20

00068844930TRLO0

1139

128.00

XLON

 10:24:21

00068845366TRLO0

2584

128.60

XLON

 11:09:56

00068846425TRLO0

3760

128.60

XLON

 11:09:56

00068846426TRLO0

7861

128.40

XLON

 11:23:36

00068846701TRLO0

7551

128.20

XLON

 11:35:32

00068846907TRLO0

75

128.00

XLON

 13:28:04

00068849255TRLO0

1900

128.00

XLON

 13:28:04

00068849256TRLO0

652

128.00

XLON

 13:28:04

00068849257TRLO0

503

128.00

XLON

 13:28:04

00068849258TRLO0

1900

128.00

XLON

 13:28:04

00068849259TRLO0

1900

128.00

XLON

 13:28:04

00068849260TRLO0

1141

128.00

XLON

 13:28:04

00068849261TRLO0

6171

127.80

XLON

 14:06:14

00068850070TRLO0

965

127.80

XLON

 14:06:14

00068850071TRLO0

13296

128.40

XLON

 14:23:17

00068850453TRLO0

1410

128.40

XLON

 14:23:17

00068850454TRLO0

12891

128.40

XLON

 14:29:07

00068850658TRLO0

7714

128.00

XLON

 15:10:54

00068852001TRLO0

13296

128.20

XLON

 15:45:59

00068853336TRLO0

2536

128.40

XLON

 15:58:33

00068854038TRLO0

2051

128.40

XLON

 15:58:58

00068854078TRLO0

1534

128.40

XLON

 16:02:16

00068854234TRLO0

4994

128.60

XLON

 16:14:33

00068854764TRLO0

4269

128.60

XLON

 16:14:47

00068854774TRLO0

4046

128.60

XLON

 16:18:37

00068854988TRLO0

5157

128.60

XLON

 16:19:05

00068855019TRLO0

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 303243
EQS News ID: 1835649

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1835649&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cairn Homes PLC 1,53 2,28% Cairn Homes PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Inflationsdaten im Blick: ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet Handel mit Einbußen -- Nikkei letztlich stark
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex gab deutlich nach. An der Wall Street sind am Dienstag Minuszeichen zu beobachten. Während der Handel auf dem chinesischen Festland weiterhin ruht, konnte der Nikkei in Japan am Dienstag anziehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen