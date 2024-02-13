Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

13 February 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 12 February 2024 it purchased a total of 250,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 130,000 120,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.508 £1.286 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.496 £1.278 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.501636 £1.283057

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 650,670,668 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 5988 1.506 XDUB 08:37:25 00068843141TRLO0 5450 1.502 XDUB 08:37:30 00068843144TRLO0 827 1.502 XDUB 08:37:30 00068843145TRLO0 2000 1.504 XDUB 08:37:30 00068843146TRLO0 6582 1.506 XDUB 10:24:21 00068845367TRLO0 6297 1.506 XDUB 11:23:36 00068846702TRLO0 1000 1.502 XDUB 11:23:36 00068846703TRLO0 6824 1.500 XDUB 11:44:34 00068847065TRLO0 6879 1.500 XDUB 13:23:23 00068849196TRLO0 6311 1.500 XDUB 13:27:55 00068849250TRLO0 317 1.500 XDUB 13:27:55 00068849251TRLO0 1988 1.498 XDUB 13:28:05 00068849262TRLO0 1540 1.498 XDUB 13:28:05 00068849263TRLO0 613 1.498 XDUB 13:28:05 00068849264TRLO0 4580 1.496 XDUB 14:06:14 00068850072TRLO0 7016 1.496 XDUB 14:14:14 00068850231TRLO0 21621 1.502 XDUB 14:22:43 00068850438TRLO0 8831 1.502 XDUB 14:42:57 00068851010TRLO0 2000 1.500 XDUB 15:15:43 00068852181TRLO0 295 1.500 XDUB 15:15:43 00068852182TRLO0 3891 1.500 XDUB 15:15:43 00068852183TRLO0 10000 1.500 XDUB 15:26:38 00068852517TRLO0 10000 1.500 XDUB 15:48:15 00068853458TRLO0 410 1.502 XDUB 15:57:33 00068853960TRLO0 1666 1.508 XDUB 16:13:04 00068854714TRLO0 1700 1.508 XDUB 16:13:04 00068854715TRLO0 375 1.508 XDUB 16:13:04 00068854716TRLO0 729 1.508 XDUB 16:14:15 00068854757TRLO0 4270 1.508 XDUB 16:14:15 00068854758TRLO0

London Stock Exchange