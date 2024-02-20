20.02.2024 08:00:05

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

20-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

                                                                                                                                            20 February 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 19 February 2024 it purchased a total of 180,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

100,000

80,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.486

£1.264

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.460

£1.244

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.474891

£1.257237

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 649,641,542 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1614

1.466

XDUB

 08:14:14

00068916686TRLO0

6574

1.464

XDUB

 09:17:51

00068917829TRLO0

2933

1.460

XDUB

 09:23:33

00068917949TRLO0

3800

1.460

XDUB

 09:23:33

00068917948TRLO0

1053

1.460

XDUB

 09:23:33

00068917947TRLO0

6083

1.460

XDUB

 11:34:18

00068920365TRLO0

949

1.460

XDUB

 11:34:18

00068920364TRLO0

863

1.460

XDUB

 11:34:18

00068920366TRLO0

1381

1.460

XDUB

 11:34:18

00068920367TRLO0

964

1.486

XDUB

 13:03:09

00068921977TRLO0

3104

1.486

XDUB

 13:03:09

00068921978TRLO0

1785

1.486

XDUB

 13:12:09

00068922223TRLO0

1319

1.486

XDUB

 13:12:09

00068922224TRLO0

232

1.486

XDUB

 13:12:09

00068922225TRLO0

3988

1.486

XDUB

 13:12:09

00068922226TRLO0

5967

1.482

XDUB

 13:13:11

00068922263TRLO0

1448

1.482

XDUB

 13:13:11

00068922262TRLO0

766

1.482

XDUB

 13:13:11

00068922261TRLO0

1251

1.480

XDUB

 13:13:11

00068922264TRLO0

462

1.476

XDUB

 13:53:09

00068922853TRLO0

7600

1.476

XDUB

 13:53:09

00068922852TRLO0

1750

1.478

XDUB

 13:53:09

00068922855TRLO0

3912

1.478

XDUB

 13:53:09

00068922854TRLO0

953

1.480

XDUB

 13:53:09

00068922858TRLO0

3208

1.480

XDUB

 13:53:09

00068922857TRLO0

3852

1.480

XDUB

 13:53:09

00068922856TRLO0

7066

1.476

XDUB

 15:27:22

00068925336TRLO0

1568

1.480

XDUB

 15:40:18

00068925753TRLO0

5572

1.480

XDUB

 15:40:18

00068925752TRLO0

491

1.480

XDUB

 15:40:18

00068925751TRLO0

5521

1.478

XDUB

 15:41:40

00068925833TRLO0

1900

1.478

XDUB

 15:41:40

00068925832TRLO0

4602

1.476

XDUB

 15:47:23

00068926003TRLO0

420

1.476

XDUB

 15:47:23

00068926002TRLO0

1

1.478

XDUB

 16:07:12

00068926512TRLO0

185

1.478

XDUB

 16:07:56

00068926555TRLO0

354

1.476

XDUB

 16:27:28

00068927502TRLO0

363

1.476

XDUB

 16:27:28

00068927501TRLO0

769

1.476

XDUB

 16:27:28

00068927505TRLO0

726

1.476

XDUB

 16:27:28

00068927504TRLO0

2651

1.476

XDUB

 16:27:28

00068927503TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1639

125.80

XLON

 08:14:27

00068916688TRLO0

6724

124.80

XLON

 09:23:33

00068917945TRLO0

252

124.80

XLON

 09:23:33

00068917946TRLO0

960

124.80

XLON

 11:34:18

00068920363TRLO0

6190

124.80

XLON

 11:34:18

00068920362TRLO0

4500

124.40

XLON

 12:24:03

00068921296TRLO0

188

125.20

XLON

 12:36:47

00068921460TRLO0

6739

125.20

XLON

 12:36:47

00068921459TRLO0

7022

126.00

XLON

 14:37:05

00068923925TRLO0

6989

126.00

XLON

 14:37:05

00068923924TRLO0

7387

125.80

XLON

 14:45:14

00068924164TRLO0

1897

126.20

XLON

 15:27:22

00068925333TRLO0

4822

126.20

XLON

 15:27:22

00068925332TRLO0

1139

126.20

XLON

 15:27:22

00068925335TRLO0

8000

126.20

XLON

 15:27:22

00068925334TRLO0

7735

126.40

XLON

 15:33:08

00068925492TRLO0

2137

126.40

XLON

 16:01:38

00068926377TRLO0

5680

126.40

XLON

 16:01:38

00068926376TRLO0

 

 


ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 304683
EQS News ID: 1840489

 
Nachrichten