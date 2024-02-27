Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

27 February 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 26 February 2024 it purchased a total of 180,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 100,000 80,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.482 £1.268 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.460 £1.252 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.469206 £1.257417

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 648,661,542 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 7247 1.480 XDUB 08:10:00 00068992084TRLO0 6593 1.468 XDUB 09:18:33 00068993945TRLO0 539 1.468 XDUB 09:18:33 00068993944TRLO0 1104 1.462 XDUB 12:44:31 00068999825TRLO0 5411 1.462 XDUB 12:44:31 00068999824TRLO0 62 1.466 XDUB 13:30:08 00069001138TRLO0 10756 1.466 XDUB 14:00:47 00069002077TRLO0 8145 1.462 XDUB 14:05:20 00069002320TRLO0 1284 1.462 XDUB 14:05:20 00069002321TRLO0 810 1.462 XDUB 14:05:23 00069002323TRLO0 2387 1.462 XDUB 14:05:23 00069002322TRLO0 3428 1.460 XDUB 14:07:46 00069002400TRLO0 1424 1.460 XDUB 14:07:46 00069002399TRLO0 2603 1.460 XDUB 14:07:46 00069002398TRLO0 311 1.460 XDUB 14:07:46 00069002397TRLO0 335 1.460 XDUB 14:07:46 00069002396TRLO0 787 1.468 XDUB 14:58:26 00069004566TRLO0 7269 1.468 XDUB 15:05:43 00069004882TRLO0 7882 1.470 XDUB 15:05:43 00069004881TRLO0 833 1.470 XDUB 15:20:48 00069005408TRLO0 254 1.470 XDUB 15:20:48 00069005407TRLO0 1053 1.470 XDUB 15:20:48 00069005406TRLO0 2594 1.470 XDUB 15:20:48 00069005405TRLO0 956 1.470 XDUB 15:20:48 00069005404TRLO0 309 1.470 XDUB 15:31:06 00069006003TRLO0 426 1.470 XDUB 15:31:06 00069006002TRLO0 2200 1.470 XDUB 15:31:06 00069006001TRLO0 1478 1.470 XDUB 15:31:06 00069006000TRLO0 2516 1.470 XDUB 15:31:06 00069006004TRLO0 7050 1.474 XDUB 15:40:08 00069006457TRLO0 7865 1.480 XDUB 15:57:59 00069007726TRLO0 2681 1.482 XDUB 16:05:24 00069008281TRLO0 1408 1.482 XDUB 16:05:24 00069008280TRLO0

London Stock Exchange