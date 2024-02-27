27.02.2024 08:00:06

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
27-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

                                                                                                                                                    27 February 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 26 February 2024 it purchased a total of 180,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

100,000

80,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.482

£1.268

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.460

£1.252

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.469206

£1.257417

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 648,661,542 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

7247

1.480

XDUB

 08:10:00

00068992084TRLO0

6593

1.468

XDUB

 09:18:33

00068993945TRLO0

539

1.468

XDUB

 09:18:33

00068993944TRLO0

1104

1.462

XDUB

 12:44:31

00068999825TRLO0

5411

1.462

XDUB

 12:44:31

00068999824TRLO0

62

1.466

XDUB

 13:30:08

00069001138TRLO0

10756

1.466

XDUB

 14:00:47

00069002077TRLO0

8145

1.462

XDUB

 14:05:20

00069002320TRLO0

1284

1.462

XDUB

 14:05:20

00069002321TRLO0

810

1.462

XDUB

 14:05:23

00069002323TRLO0

2387

1.462

XDUB

 14:05:23

00069002322TRLO0

3428

1.460

XDUB

 14:07:46

00069002400TRLO0

1424

1.460

XDUB

 14:07:46

00069002399TRLO0

2603

1.460

XDUB

 14:07:46

00069002398TRLO0

311

1.460

XDUB

 14:07:46

00069002397TRLO0

335

1.460

XDUB

 14:07:46

00069002396TRLO0

787

1.468

XDUB

 14:58:26

00069004566TRLO0

7269

1.468

XDUB

 15:05:43

00069004882TRLO0

7882

1.470

XDUB

 15:05:43

00069004881TRLO0

833

1.470

XDUB

 15:20:48

00069005408TRLO0

254

1.470

XDUB

 15:20:48

00069005407TRLO0

1053

1.470

XDUB

 15:20:48

00069005406TRLO0

2594

1.470

XDUB

 15:20:48

00069005405TRLO0

956

1.470

XDUB

 15:20:48

00069005404TRLO0

309

1.470

XDUB

 15:31:06

00069006003TRLO0

426

1.470

XDUB

 15:31:06

00069006002TRLO0

2200

1.470

XDUB

 15:31:06

00069006001TRLO0

1478

1.470

XDUB

 15:31:06

00069006000TRLO0

2516

1.470

XDUB

 15:31:06

00069006004TRLO0

7050

1.474

XDUB

 15:40:08

00069006457TRLO0

7865

1.480

XDUB

 15:57:59

00069007726TRLO0

2681

1.482

XDUB

 16:05:24

00069008281TRLO0

1408

1.482

XDUB

 16:05:24

00069008280TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

8625

126.40

XLON

 08:10:00

00068992083TRLO0

8840

125.20

XLON

 12:44:31

00068999823TRLO0

1980

125.40

XLON

 13:20:16

00069000931TRLO0

1300

125.40

XLON

 13:20:16

00069000932TRLO0

990

125.40

XLON

 13:20:16

00069000933TRLO0

990

125.40

XLON

 13:20:16

00069000934TRLO0

1118

125.20

XLON

 14:05:20

00069002318TRLO0

6721

125.20

XLON

 14:05:20

00069002319TRLO0

1980

125.20

XLON

 14:15:36

00069002789TRLO0

3060

125.20

XLON

 14:15:36

00069002790TRLO0

1100

125.20

XLON

 14:15:36

00069002791TRLO0

11302

125.60

XLON

 14:57:06

00069004523TRLO0

1822

125.60

XLON

 14:57:06

00069004524TRLO0

7790

125.20

XLON

 15:05:43

00069004883TRLO0

957

126.40

XLON

 15:37:06

00069006277TRLO0

1980

126.40

XLON

 15:37:06

00069006278TRLO0

990

126.40

XLON

 15:37:06

00069006279TRLO0

990

126.40

XLON

 15:38:16

00069006345TRLO0

792

126.40

XLON

 15:38:16

00069006346TRLO0

957

126.40

XLON

 15:38:16

00069006347TRLO0

990

126.40

XLON

 15:38:22

00069006350TRLO0

957

126.40

XLON

 15:38:56

00069006373TRLO0

957

126.40

XLON

 15:39:44

00069006436TRLO0

2809

126.20

XLON

 15:40:08

00069006455TRLO0

4992

126.20

XLON

 15:40:08

00069006456TRLO0

954

126.80

XLON

 15:57:06

00069007669TRLO0

954

126.80

XLON

 15:57:15

00069007672TRLO0

1900

126.60

XLON

 16:07:43

00069008470TRLO0

1203

126.60

XLON

 16:07:43

00069008471TRLO0

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 306078
EQS News ID: 1845535

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1845535&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

