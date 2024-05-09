Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

09.05.2024 08:00:07

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
09-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

09 May 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

The Company announces that on 8th of May 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

65,000

35,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6260

£1.3960

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6100

£1.3860

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6207

£1.3926

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 647,015,027 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP


ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
