10.10.2024 08:00:21

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

10-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

10 October 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 09 October 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

75,000

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€2.0800

  

£1.7400

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€2.0550

£1.7180

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€2.0735

£1.7335

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 630,419,643 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,250

2.0550

XDUB

08:24:56

00029292331TRDU1

866

2.0700

XDUB

09:11:56

00029292621TRDU1

1,916

2.0700

XDUB

09:11:56

00029292620TRDU1

666

2.0700

XDUB

09:11:56

00029292619TRDU1

2,582

2.0700

XDUB

09:11:56

00029292618TRDU1

4,088

2.0600

XDUB

09:11:56

00029292623TRDU1

2,056

2.0650

XDUB

09:41:17

00029292797TRDU1

3,646

2.0750

XDUB

10:47:59

00029293178TRDU1

3,450

2.0750

XDUB

10:47:59

00029293177TRDU1

1,250

2.0750

XDUB

10:47:59

00029293179TRDU1

700

2.0750

XDUB

10:47:59

00029293180TRDU1

945

2.0800

XDUB

11:45:20

00029293451TRDU1

1,147

2.0800

XDUB

11:45:20

00029293450TRDU1

5,237

2.0750

XDUB

11:52:05

00029293477TRDU1

1,918

2.0800

XDUB

12:55:20

00029293746TRDU1

365

2.0800

XDUB

13:13:12

00029293787TRDU1

1,600

2.0800

XDUB

13:13:12

00029293786TRDU1

3,574

2.0800

XDUB

13:18:19

00029293790TRDU1

1,783

2.0750

XDUB

13:26:04

00029293821TRDU1

1,962

2.0750

XDUB

13:38:55

00029293842TRDU1

2,038

2.0700

XDUB

14:00:31

00029293918TRDU1

1,250

2.0750

XDUB

14:32:36

00029294033TRDU1

1,471

2.0750

XDUB

14:40:00

00029294149TRDU1

1,921

2.0750

XDUB

14:40:00

00029294148TRDU1

1,921

2.0750

XDUB

14:40:00

00029294147TRDU1

1,887

2.0750

XDUB

14:40:00

00029294146TRDU1

289

2.0750

XDUB

14:40:00

00029294145TRDU1

1,900

2.0700

XDUB

15:21:32

00029294796TRDU1

1,950

2.0700

XDUB

15:21:32

00029294795TRDU1

1,956

2.0700

XDUB

15:21:32

00029294794TRDU1

3,556

2.0700

XDUB

15:21:32

00029294797TRDU1

1,981

2.0750

XDUB

15:30:54

00029294938TRDU1

2,020

2.0800

XDUB

15:57:25

00029295436TRDU1

1,742

2.0750

XDUB

15:59:54

00029295453TRDU1

1,738

2.0750

XDUB

15:59:54

00029295452TRDU1

1,722

2.0750

XDUB

15:59:54

00029295451TRDU1

1,929

2.0800

XDUB

16:21:14

00029295709TRDU1

2,728

2.0800

XDUB

16:22:05

00029295735TRDU1

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,546

1.7180

XLON

08:25:53

00029292339TRDU1

207

1.7220

XLON

09:03:48

00029292526TRDU1

207

1.7220

XLON

09:03:48

00029292525TRDU1

646

1.7220

XLON

09:03:48

00029292524TRDU1

2,366

1.7280

XLON

09:11:56

00029292622TRDU1

589

1.7320

XLON

11:00:25

00029293230TRDU1

1,583

1.7320

XLON

11:00:25

00029293229TRDU1

2,033

1.7320

XLON

11:00:25

00029293228TRDU1

4,145

1.7400

XLON

13:18:19

00029293789TRDU1

3,794

1.7360

XLON

14:40:00

00029294144TRDU1

1,452

1.7320

XLON

15:21:32

00029294793TRDU1

2,485

1.7320

XLON

15:21:32

00029294792TRDU1

3,335

1.7400

XLON

16:22:05

00029295734TRDU1

612

1.7400

XLON

16:22:05

00029295733TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 351964
EQS News ID: 2005513

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

