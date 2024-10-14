+++ Investieren leicht gemacht ? mit Kapitalschutz oder Teilschutz ? raiffeisenzertifikate.at ? Top Picks mit interessantem Chance-Risiko-Profil +++ -w-
14.10.2024 08:00:12

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
14-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

14 October 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 11 October 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

75,000

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€2.0450

  

£1.7060

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€2.0150

£1.6880

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€2.0346

£1.7013

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 630,226,493 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,296

2.0150

XDUB

08:15:45

00029299882TRDU1

526

2.0150

XDUB

08:15:45

00029299881TRDU1

1,874

2.0150

XDUB

08:15:45

00029299879TRDU1

579

2.0200

XDUB

08:35:31

00029300088TRDU1

1,250

2.0200

XDUB

08:35:31

00029300087TRDU1

1,425

2.0150

XDUB

08:44:32

00029300184TRDU1

561

2.0150

XDUB

08:44:32

00029300185TRDU1

724

2.0300

XDUB

09:40:34

00029300873TRDU1

1,327

2.0300

XDUB

09:40:34

00029300872TRDU1

2,057

2.0300

XDUB

09:54:41

00029301004TRDU1

1,527

2.0350

XDUB

10:12:59

00029301290TRDU1

200

2.0350

XDUB

10:12:59

00029301289TRDU1

1,977

2.0300

XDUB

10:28:12

00029301447TRDU1

787

2.0350

XDUB

10:45:33

00029301583TRDU1

1,272

2.0350

XDUB

10:45:33

00029301581TRDU1

3,075

2.0300

XDUB

10:49:08

00029301612TRDU1

1,441

2.0300

XDUB

10:49:08

00029301611TRDU1

1,149

2.0350

XDUB

11:36:39

00029302038TRDU1

717

2.0350

XDUB

11:38:52

00029302072TRDU1

1,870

2.0350

XDUB

11:39:22

00029302083TRDU1

1,441

2.0350

XDUB

12:12:43

00029302390TRDU1

369

2.0350

XDUB

12:16:40

00029302464TRDU1

1,665

2.0350

XDUB

12:18:51

00029302483TRDU1

49

2.0350

XDUB

12:20:54

00029302507TRDU1

96

2.0350

XDUB

12:20:54

00029302506TRDU1

1,687

2.0350

XDUB

12:23:11

00029302518TRDU1

857

2.0350

XDUB

12:31:59

00029302610TRDU1

26

2.0350

XDUB

12:46:09

00029302753TRDU1

1,745

2.0350

XDUB

12:48:30

00029302771TRDU1

1,532

2.0350

XDUB

12:59:48

00029302900TRDU1

953

2.0400

XDUB

13:13:01

00029303038TRDU1

876

2.0400

XDUB

13:13:01

00029303037TRDU1

834

2.0350

XDUB

13:33:26

00029303212TRDU1

1,153

2.0350

XDUB

13:35:46

00029303241TRDU1

1,196

2.0350

XDUB

13:42:15

00029303300TRDU1

793

2.0350

XDUB

13:48:54

00029303348TRDU1

1,963

2.0350

XDUB

13:57:25

00029303444TRDU1

1,565

2.0400

XDUB

14:18:16

00029303665TRDU1

290

2.0400

XDUB

14:18:16

00029303663TRDU1

4,333

2.0450

XDUB

15:01:44

00029304600TRDU1

1,250

2.0450

XDUB

15:01:44

00029304599TRDU1

621

2.0450

XDUB

15:02:49

00029304733TRDU1

1,250

2.0450

XDUB

15:02:49

00029304732TRDU1

2,004

2.0450

XDUB

15:09:32

00029304854TRDU1

890

2.0450

XDUB

15:18:16

00029304974TRDU1

1,165

2.0450

XDUB

15:18:16

00029304973TRDU1

881

2.0400

XDUB

15:20:06

00029304994TRDU1

863

2.0400

XDUB

15:20:06

00029304993TRDU1

1,876

2.0400

XDUB

15:20:06

00029304992TRDU1

1,784

2.0400

XDUB

15:20:06

00029304991TRDU1

1,789

2.0350

XDUB

15:35:51

00029305273TRDU1

1,076

2.0350

XDUB

15:42:15

00029305422TRDU1

697

2.0350

XDUB

15:42:15

00029305421TRDU1

1,746

2.0350

XDUB

15:53:54

00029305781TRDU1

1,874

2.0350

XDUB

15:56:13

00029305830TRDU1

56

2.0350

XDUB

15:58:28

00029306002TRDU1

2,008

2.0350

XDUB

16:18:20

00029306558TRDU1

1,935

2.0350

XDUB

16:22:19

00029306618TRDU1

2,178

2.0350

XDUB

16:25:45

00029306658TRDU1

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

800

1.6880

XLON

08:15:45

00029299877TRDU1

30

1.6880

XLON

08:15:45

00029299878TRDU1

770

1.6880

XLON

08:15:45

00029299880TRDU1

587

1.6880

XLON

08:15:45

00029299883TRDU1

2,048

1.7020

XLON

10:11:36

00029301258TRDU1

1,042

1.6980

XLON

10:18:48

00029301329TRDU1

826

1.7040

XLON

11:39:22

00029302081TRDU1

1,100

1.7040

XLON

11:39:22

00029302080TRDU1

3,748

1.7020

XLON

11:39:22

00029302082TRDU1

1,951

1.7020

XLON

14:07:13

00029303560TRDU1

1,628

1.7020

XLON

14:07:13

00029303559TRDU1

2,373

1.7040

XLON

14:18:16

00029303664TRDU1

656

1.7060

XLON

15:02:00

00029304632TRDU1

1,300

1.7060

XLON

15:02:00

00029304631TRDU1

210

1.7020

XLON

15:25:22

00029305063TRDU1

1,369

1.7020

XLON

15:25:22

00029305062TRDU1

143

1.7020

XLON

15:25:22

00029305064TRDU1

418

1.7020

XLON

15:25:22

00029305066TRDU1

1,300

1.7020

XLON

16:27:59

00029306751TRDU1

1,300

1.7020

XLON

16:27:59

00029306750TRDU1

1,300

1.7020

XLON

16:27:59

00029306749TRDU1

101

1.7020

XLON

16:27:59

00029306752TRDU1

 


