Cairn Homes Aktie

Cairn Homes für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14UTJ / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

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04.09.2026 08:00:03

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

04-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

 

4 September 2026

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 3 September 2026 it purchased a total of 109,357 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

70,000

39,357

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€2.8500

£2.4400

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€2.7100

£2.3300

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€2.7902

£2.3864

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 628,749,461 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,347

2.7250

XDUB

08:08:53

00030980345TRDU0

1,309

2.7250

XDUB

08:08:53

00030980344TRDU0

1,177

2.7200

XDUB

08:25:41

00030980420TRDU0

1,343

2.7200

XDUB

08:25:41

00030980419TRDU0

1,372

2.7100

XDUB

08:34:08

00030980432TRDU0

1,206

2.7150

XDUB

08:34:08

00030980434TRDU0

1,169

2.7150

XDUB

08:34:08

00030980433TRDU0

2,679

2.7500

XDUB

08:55:39

00030980504TRDU0

1,314

2.7450

XDUB

08:55:39

00030980506TRDU0

1,335

2.7350

XDUB

09:02:56

00030980531TRDU0

1,330

2.7600

XDUB

09:16:11

00030980650TRDU0

1,312

2.7550

XDUB

09:16:12

00030980652TRDU0

1,316

2.7600

XDUB

09:42:38

00030980701TRDU0

2,446

2.7550

XDUB

09:42:49

00030980705TRDU0

1,167

2.7600

XDUB

11:46:47

00030980982TRDU0

1,260

2.7550

XDUB

12:31:17

00030981043TRDU0

1,235

2.7500

XDUB

12:35:49

00030981060TRDU0

128

2.7450

XDUB

12:41:43

00030981072TRDU0

1,482

2.7550

XDUB

12:48:15

00030981097TRDU0

6

2.7600

XDUB

13:03:19

00030981113TRDU0

1,340

2.7600

XDUB

13:03:19

00030981112TRDU0

1,406

2.7600

XDUB

13:09:45

00030981118TRDU0

1,211

2.7600

XDUB

13:16:39

00030981140TRDU0

541

2.7550

XDUB

13:16:39

00030981143TRDU0

1,164

2.7550

XDUB

13:16:39

00030981142TRDU0

626

2.7550

XDUB

13:16:39

00030981141TRDU0

1,243

2.7850

XDUB

14:23:58

00030981456TRDU0

1,163

2.7950

XDUB

14:38:49

00030981549TRDU0

1,355

2.8100

XDUB

14:51:13

00030981595TRDU0

3,659

2.8100

XDUB

14:51:13

00030981594TRDU0

1,335

2.8250

XDUB

15:02:27

00030981629TRDU0

3,651

2.8200

XDUB

15:10:42

00030981648TRDU0

1,386

2.8250

XDUB

15:10:42

00030981647TRDU0

1,303

2.8250

XDUB

15:20:43

00030981662TRDU0

2,523

2.8250

XDUB

15:30:07

00030981695TRDU0

91

2.8250

XDUB

15:40:59

00030981711TRDU0

1,357

2.8300

XDUB

15:45:07

00030981745TRDU0

722

2.8450

XDUB

16:04:21

00030981856TRDU0

1,202

2.8500

XDUB

16:08:00

00030981883TRDU0

4,020

2.8500

XDUB

16:08:00

00030981882TRDU0

1,378

2.8450

XDUB

16:13:26

00030981914TRDU0

1,316

2.8450

XDUB

16:13:26

00030981913TRDU0

1,387

2.8450

XDUB

16:13:26

00030981912TRDU0

1,244

2.8400

XDUB

16:17:14

00030981925TRDU0

1,194

2.8400

XDUB

16:17:14

00030981924TRDU0

1,341

2.8400

XDUB

16:17:14

00030981923TRDU0

1,343

2.8350

XDUB

16:18:29

00030981931TRDU0

1,338

2.8400

XDUB

16:20:00

00030981937TRDU0

1,323

2.8350

XDUB

16:23:31

00030981961TRDU0

905

2.8350

XDUB

16:23:31

00030981960TRDU0

 

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

779

2.3550

XLON

08:08:41

00030980342TRDU0

51

2.3550

XLON

08:08:41

00030980341TRDU0

2,960

2.3500

XLON

08:08:53

00030980343TRDU0

888

2.3300

XLON

08:34:08

00030980431TRDU0

922

2.3350

XLON

08:34:08

00030980430TRDU0

889

2.3650

XLON

08:55:39

00030980503TRDU0

917

2.3600

XLON

08:55:39

00030980505TRDU0

233

2.3550

XLON

09:02:56

00030980529TRDU0

791

2.3550

XLON

09:02:56

00030980528TRDU0

1,027

2.3700

XLON

09:16:11

00030980651TRDU0

2,224

2.3700

XLON

09:42:49

00030980704TRDU0

975

2.3900

XLON

10:22:29

00030980847TRDU0

11

2.3900

XLON

10:37:19

00030980870TRDU0

904

2.3900

XLON

10:37:19

00030980869TRDU0

930

2.3800

XLON

10:47:58

00030980893TRDU0

962

2.3850

XLON

10:47:58

00030980892TRDU0

922

2.3800

XLON

10:47:58

00030980894TRDU0

1,004

2.3800

XLON

11:28:08

00030980961TRDU0

1,036

2.3750

XLON

11:28:08

00030980962TRDU0

1,066

2.3700

XLON

11:59:00

00030981004TRDU0

1,056

2.3700

XLON

12:01:00

00030981005TRDU0

902

2.3700

XLON

12:35:22

00030981057TRDU0

1,833

2.3650

XLON

12:38:47

00030981063TRDU0

939

2.3700

XLON

13:16:39

00030981139TRDU0

948

2.3850

XLON

13:25:21

00030981159TRDU0

906

2.3850

XLON

13:41:34

00030981226TRDU0

947

2.3850

XLON

13:49:02

00030981240TRDU0

949

2.3950

XLON

14:04:05

00030981399TRDU0

893

2.4000

XLON

14:23:58

00030981455TRDU0

992

2.4200

XLON

14:51:13

00030981593TRDU0

935

2.4100

XLON

14:51:48

00030981604TRDU0

927

2.4300

XLON

15:10:42

00030981649TRDU0

956

2.4300

XLON

15:20:43

00030981669TRDU0

883

2.4350

XLON

15:20:43

00030981663TRDU0

707

2.4350

XLON

15:45:02

00030981744TRDU0

278

2.4350

XLON

15:45:02

00030981743TRDU0

999

2.4400

XLON

16:15:46

00030981921TRDU0

986

2.4400

XLON

16:15:46

00030981920TRDU0

901

2.4350

XLON

16:23:31

00030981959TRDU0

956

2.4350

XLON

16:23:31

00030981958TRDU0

973

2.4350

XLON

16:23:31

00030981957TRDU0

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 442042
EQS News ID: 2393640

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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