Cal-Maine Foods Inc Reveals Fall In Q3 Profit, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $146.7 million, or $3.00 per share. This compares with $323.2 million, or $6.62 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 29.5% to $703.1 million from $997.5 million last year.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $146.7 Mln. vs. $323.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.00 vs. $6.62 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $703.1 Mln vs. $997.5 Mln last year.

