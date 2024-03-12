|
12.03.2024 02:43:54
Calliditas Therapeutics Receives Seven More Years Of Market Exclusivity For Nefecon In U.S.
(RTTNews) - Everest Medicines' licensing partner Calliditas Therapeutics AB (CALT) announced that the U.S. FDA has granted an orphan drug exclusivity period of seven years for Nefecon, expiring in December 2030 based on Calliditas obtaining full approval with a new indication for this drug product in December 2023.
Following full approval in December 2023, Nefecon is indicated "to reduce the loss of kidney function in adults with primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) who are at risk for disease progression".
The exclusivity period reflects the new indication covering all adult patients with primary IgAN at risk of disease progression based on a confirmed reduction of kidney loss reflecting a clinical benefit on kidney function for adult patients with primary IgAN.
South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety granted Orphan Drug Designation status for Nefecon in November 2022.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Calliditas Therapeutics AB (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
20.02.24
|Ausblick: Calliditas Therapeutics (spons ADRs) mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Calliditas Therapeutics AB (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Calliditas Therapeutics AB (spons. ADRs)
|23,20
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt fester -- US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- DAX beendet Handel nach Sprung über 18.000er-Marke stabil -- Börsen in Fernost zum Handelsende schwächer
Während sich der heimische Aktienmarkt stärker präsentierte, übersprang der deutsche Leitindex erstmals die 18.000-Punkte-Marke. An den US-Börsen ging es in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Zur Wochenmitte tendieren die asiatischen Aktienmärkte letztendlich etwas tiefer.