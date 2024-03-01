Calvin Klein, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH), and Calvin Klein Fragrances, a division of Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY), today unveil actor and musician Idris Elba and his wife, model and human rights activist Sabrina Elba as the faces of Calvin Klein ETERNITY AROMATIC ESSENCE, the newest addition to the ETERNITY fragrance portfolio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240301420936/en/

Calvin Klein Fragrances announces Idris and Sabrina Elba as the face of new Calvin Klein ETERNITY AROMATIC ESSENCE fragrance campaign (Photo: Business Wire)

Shot by Mert Alas, the campaign offers a fresh and impactful take on ETERNITY’s timeless dream of eternal love, capturing Idris and Sabrina in moments of intimacy set to a bespoke cover of "Fever” by FKA twigs. The striking campaign imagery is inspired by profound connection and the essence of desire, paying tribute to ETERNITY’s legacy of sensuality by partnering with an authentic couple with a deep connection to the brand. The advertising campaign will be featured globally and supported by digital, social, print, and TV.

"Calvin Klein’s ETERNITY campaigns have always shown love that was intimate and real. It’s an honor to have our romance recognized for its authenticity, and have our commitment captured in this campaign. We are excited to be a part of ETERNITY’s iconic, timeless love story,” said Idris and Sabrina jointly.

CALVIN KLEIN ETERNITY AROMATIC ESSENCE FOR MEN and FOR WOMEN are elevated and bold aromatic fragrances, connected by a unique coconut note.

ETERNITY AROMATIC ESSENCE FOR MEN is a highly contrasted aromatic gourmand, crafted by principal perfumers Daphné Bugey and Frank Voelkl of Firmenich. The fragrance opens with fresh juniper berry essence with woody and gin-like facets. At the heart, the radiance of cardamom adds a spicy quality balanced by a sweet and floral lavender note. The seductive warmth of comforting coconut adds a sexy gourmand twist.

ETERNITY AROMATIC ESSENCE FOR WOMEN is a fresh, floral gourmand, created by perfumers Véronique Nyberg and Julie Massé of Mane. The captivating composition’s powerful freshness puts a modern twist on a floral fragrance. It opens with aromatic floral hints of lavender. At the heart, a sparkling coconut water accord unveils a vibrant gourmand, contrasted by an alluring dry down of sensual woods at the base.

The fragrances’ signature bottles and outer cartons have been reimagined with elevated codes and luxurious finishes. Inspired by the vibrancy of gemstones, the scents are housed in lacquered teal green glass bottles. Maintaining the shape and silver cap of the iconic original ETERNITY fragrances, the updated packaging exudes sensuality.

About Idris and Sabrina Elba

Idris Elba is an award-winning actor, producer, director, and musician continually securing his place as one of the most versatile performers in Hollywood. In 2016, he became the first male actor to receive dual SAG awards in one evening - Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role and Outstanding Performance in a TV Movie or Miniseries.

A multi-hyphenate in every sense of the word Sabrina Elba is not only a model, entrepreneur, and UN Goodwill Ambassador for the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) but also works with various civil society orgs like Farm Africa, Conservation International, and the European board for Global Citizen, receiving accolades like the TIME100 Impact award and the Crystal Award from the World Economic Forum.

About Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein is one of the world’s leading global fashion lifestyle brands with a history of bold, non-conformist ideals that inform everything we do. Founded in New York in 1968, the brand’s minimalist and sensual aesthetic drives our approach to product design and communication, creating a canvas that offers the possibility of limitless self-expression. The Calvin Klein brands – CK Calvin Klein, Calvin Klein, Calvin Klein Jeans, Calvin Klein Underwear, and Calvin Klein Performance – are connected by the intention and purpose of elevating everyday essentials to globally iconic status. Each of the brands has a distinct identity and position in the retail landscape, providing us the opportunity to market a range of universally appealing products to domestic and international consumers with a variety of needs. Our products are underpinned by responsible design, high-quality construction, and the elimination of all unnecessary details. We strive for unique and dimensional pieces that continuously wear well and remain relevant season after season. Global retail sales of Calvin Klein products were approximately $9.3 billion in 2022.

Calvin Klein continues to solidify its position as an innovator of emerging digital platforms and modern marketing campaigns. PVH acquired Calvin Klein in 2003 and continues to oversee a focused approach to growing the brand’s worldwide relevance, presence, and long term growth.

About Coty Inc.

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. We serve consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in more than 125 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to protecting the planet. Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram.

ADVERTISING CREDITS:

Creative Direction: Calvin Klein

Campaign Videos: Mert Alas

Advertising Campaign Images: Mert Alas

EDITORIAL CREDIT:

TERNITY AROMATIC ESSENCE FOR WOMEN CALVIN KLEIN

ETERNITY AROMATIC ESSENCE FOR MEN KLEIN

SOCIAL MEDIA: #CKEternity

BRAND HANDLE: @calvinklein

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240301420936/en/