Campbell Soup Guides FY25 Adj. EPS Below Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) initiated its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings per share in a range of $3.12 to $3.22 per share on net sales growth of 9 to 11 percent from last year's $9.64 billion, implying sales between $10.51 billion and $10.70 billion, with organic net sales growth of flat to 2 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.23 per share on net sales of $10.52 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

