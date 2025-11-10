:be Aktie
Can Bitcoin's 3% Weekend Move Be Sustained? Let's Dive In
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) saw some strong buying pressure materialize over the weekend, with the price of a Bitcoin token rising 3% from 4 p.m. ET on Friday to 2 p.m. Monday. This move came amid a stark sentiment shift in the market, with other risk assets in the equity market seeing similar moves (the NASDAQ is up more than 2% over this same time frame).Much of this weekend move appears to be tied to expectations that the longest government shutdown ever will soon come to a close, with House representatives set to vote on a bill that would reopen the government. That said, there are other factors at play driving Bitcoin higher in recent days. Here's what investors should be focusing on right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
