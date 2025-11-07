Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
07.11.2025 11:05:00
Can C3.ai Be a Good Contrarian Stock?
Its ticker symbol is AI, but that doesn't mean the hype around artificial intelligence has given the stock of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) a boost this year.In fact, it's been one of the worst-performing AI stocks of 2025, losing half of its value thus far. The tech company has disappointed investors with unimpressive results in recent quarters, and the unexpected departure of its CEO didn't help matters, either.It's easy to see why the stock is a bad buy. But with the company's more than 130 turnkey AI applications for various industries and the potential for further AI-related growth still out there, could there be a compelling reason to take a contrarian position in the stock right now? Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 643,00
|0,61%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich schwächer -- Wall Street schlussendlich im uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich abwärts bewegte. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.