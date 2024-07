Can Coinbase Reach a $1 Trillion Market Cap?

Over the last few years, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) has established itself as one of the premier players in the cryptocurrency market. As the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States and one of the most well-known globally, Coinbase 's influence and reach in the crypto industry are undeniable.The question now is whether Coinbase can reach a $1 trillion market cap. For Coinbase to achieve this milestone, it would need to jump another 1,400% from its current valuation. But with a little digging, it becomes clear that it might just be able to pull it off.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool