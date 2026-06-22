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WKN DE: 931020 / ISIN: US7135693098
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22.06.2026 07:30:00
Can Comfort Systems USA Reach $2,500 per Share?
Comfort Systems USA (NYSE: FIX) has been a major beneficiary of the artificial intelligence boom. The infrastructure company provides ventilation and air conditioning for AI data centers that prevent GPUs from overheating.Shares have more than doubled year to date and briefly touched $2,000. However, the stock has the potential to reach $2,500 per share by year-end. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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