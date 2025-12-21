The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
|
21.12.2025 18:05:00
Can Iren Stock Beat the Market in 2026?
Iren (NASDAQ: IREN) has more than tripled this year, comfortably outpacing the S&P 500, due to its pivot to AI infrastructure. However, the growth stock has lost more than 50% of its value in less than two months. Misguided concerns about an artificial intelligence (AI) bubble have put considerable pressure on leaders like Iren, and the recent drop looks like an attractive buying opportunity.Image source: Getty ImagesSome of Iren's recent losses and declines in the broader AI market are based on questionable rumors. For instance, an article came out saying that Oracle's $10 billion data center was in limbo after financing talks with Blue Owl stalled. However, Oracle told investors the same day that its Michigan data center project is still on track, even without financing from Blue Owl. Oracle also had to push back on a report that its OpenAI data centers would be delayed. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
