Can Joby Aviation Stock Beat The Market?
Electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) company Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) came to the market in 2021 and has outperformed the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) over the last three years (336% to 75%) and over the last year (73% to 13%) as investors have warmed to the eVTOL investing theme and Joby Aviation in particular. However, the key question now is whether it can continue.It's no secret that Wall Street is reluctant to issue "sell" recommendations, so when an analyst at a heavyweight like Goldman Sachs makes one, it's a good idea to take it seriously. The analyst's recommendation and $10 price target (compared to the current price of about $15) stem from a combination of valuation concerns and the fear that its integrated business model will lead to regulatory issues and require heavy investment.As a reminder, Joby's business model involves being both the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and the owner and operator of its own aircraft. That's why it has a partnership and investment from Uber Technologies. That model gives it more upside potential than an OEM rival like Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
