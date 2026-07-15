Penguin Solutions Incorporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A415A4 / ISIN: US7069151055
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15.07.2026 11:18:00
Can Penguin Solutions Be the Next 10X Stock?
Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ: PENG) is a relatively small AI stock that has almost quadrupled this year amid soaring revenue. The company has been a beneficiary of the rising demand for memory products, and should enjoy a multiyear tailwind that propels its gains even further.Image source: Getty Images.The best way to summarize Penguin Solutions is that it's an AI solutions and memory business, and that its memory segment has become a game-changer. Not long ago, it accounted for less than a third of total revenues. As that segment grew into a higher percentage of total revenue, bullish investors expected it to lift the entire business.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Penguin Solutions Incorporation Registered Shs
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06.07.26
|Ausblick: Penguin Solutions legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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22.06.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Penguin Solutions stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
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31.03.26
|Ausblick: Penguin Solutions legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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17.03.26