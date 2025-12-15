Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
15.12.2025 09:51:00
Can Quantum Computing Stocks IonQ, Rigetti Computing, and D-Wave Quantum Become the Next Nvidia? History Offers Some Big Clues.
Roughly 30 years ago, the mainstream proliferation of the internet began altering the growth trajectory for businesses around the globe. This technology opened new sales and marketing channels for companies, as well as broke down the information barrier that had existed for more than a century on Wall Street between professional and retail investors.For decades, investors have been waiting for the next hyped technology that would lead corporate America forward. The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has, thus far, been the answer. Nvidia has seen its valuation skyrocket as its superior graphics processing units power enterprise AI-accelerated data centers. Over the trailing decade (as of Dec. 11, 2025), shares of Nvidia have risen by more than 21,800%!Gains of this magnitude are a rarity on Wall Street. Investors are always on the lookout for businesses that share similar characteristics to industry-leading companies, with the hope of buying the next Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!