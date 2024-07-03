|
03.07.2024 16:30:00
Can SoundHound AI Break the Hot Start Curse in 2024?
Investing can sometimes be about recognizing patterns, and there aren't too many situations as glaringly obvious as SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN). Shares of the conversational intelligence specialist have gotten off to blazing-hot starts in its first three years of trading, quickly more than doubling. The gains have yet to stick.Following the pattern makes this an easy playbook at first. Set a reminder to pick up a piece of SoundHound at the end of this year. Unload it after it quickly doubles to avoid the inevitable fall. Unfortunately there are no big-gain certainties when it come to investing. Let's take a quick look at this three-year streak. Then let's pivot to see what SoundHound can do to break these chains.SoundHound AI went public in the springtime of 2022 as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. It opened at $8.72. Three trading days later it more than doubled, hitting a fresh high of $18.14. It was all downhill from there. SoundHound stock closed out the year badly broken at $1.77, more than 90% below its earlier high.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 415,00
|1,47%
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
|SoundHound AI
|3,93
|-0,25%