03.07.2024 16:30:00

Can SoundHound AI Break the Hot Start Curse in 2024?

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN). Shares of the conversational intelligence specialist have gotten off to blazing-hot starts in its first three years of trading, quickly more than doubling. The gains have yet to stick.Following the pattern makes this an easy playbook at first. Set a reminder to pick up a piece of SoundHound at the end of this year. Unload it after it quickly doubles to avoid the inevitable fall. Unfortunately there are no big-gain certainties when it come to investing. Let's take a quick look at this three-year streak. Then let's pivot to see what SoundHound can do to break these chains.SoundHound AI went public in the springtime of 2022 as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. It opened at $8.72. Three trading days later it more than doubled, hitting a fresh high of $18.14. It was all downhill from there. SoundHound stock closed out the year badly broken at $1.77, more than 90% below its earlier high.

Ai Holdings Corp 2 415,00 1,47% Ai Holdings Corp
IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs 220,00 0,00% IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
SoundHound AI 3,93 -0,25% SoundHound AI

ATX und DAX gut behauptet erwartet -- Asiens Märkte uneinig
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften am Donnerstag verhalten freundlich in den Handel starten. Die Börsen in Fernost tendieren unterdessen uneins.

