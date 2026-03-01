Save Aktie
01.03.2026 05:30:00
Can Wraps Save Sweetgreen?
Sweetgreen's (NYSE: SG) disastrous 2025 is finally in the books, and the fast-casual salad slinger saved the worst for last.Comparable sales declined 11.5% in the fourth quarter, and revenue fell 3.5% to $155.2 million. The company missed estimates on both the top and bottom lines, and its guidance for 2026 was uninspiring, calling for comparable sales of between -2% and -4%, and for its restaurant-level profit margin to compress to 14.2%-14.7%.The news closed out an epic collapse for the salad chain, which had come into 2025 riding high. Comparable sales rose 6% in 2024, and the company reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $18.7 million that year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
