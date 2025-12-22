Answer Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006
22.12.2025 11:15:00
Can XRP Reach $10 in 2026? The Answer Might Blow Your Mind.
XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) may be in the red for 2025, but it's exactly the type of cryptocurrency that could explode in price in 2026. Investors saw this firsthand in late 2024 and early 2025, when XRP skyrocketed by 580%.Heading into next year, it's time to think big about XRP. While it might seem implausible at first, there's an outside chance that XRP could soar 400% from its current price of about $2 to hit $10 within the next 12 months. Here's how it might happen.Let's start with the soaring demand for the new spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The first of these launched in November, and by all accounts, they have been a raging success. Nearly $1 billion has flowed into them in just a month. At a time when the broader crypto market has been in decline, demand has remained constant for the new spot XRP ETFs.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
