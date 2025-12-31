31.12.2025 02:38:34

Canadabis Capital Slips To Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - Canadabis Capital Inc. (CANB.V) reported that its net loss for the first quarter was C$128,539 or break even per share compared to net income of C$321,569 or break even per share last year.

Net revenues were C$3.26 million down from $5.09 million in the previous year.

The company also confirmed that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to satisfy the upcoming interest payment on its outstanding convertible debentures through the issuance of common shares in lieu of cash, in accordance with the terms of the debenture indenture and applicable Exchange policies. A total of 2.77 million common shares will be issued on December 31, 2025 in settlement of this interest payment and will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

