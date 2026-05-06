Canadian Market Might Start Positive

(RTTNews) - Investors might be reacting positively to the U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion for reopening the Strait of Hormuz. The response might ease the Middle East conflict for the timebeing. Oil prices are falling, crude oil futures are down 7.36 percent at $94.99.

Gold and Silver are showing a positive trend. Gold futures is up 123.30 points or 2.70 percent at 4,692.30, while Silver is up, 3.769 points or 5.14 percent at 77.325.

S&P/TSX Composite Index finished on Tuesday at 33,566.91, down 0.21 percent.

In the Corporate sector, Shopify Inc. and Toronto-Dominion Bank are declining, while Royal Bank of Canada is up 0.33 percent, while Bank of Montreal is up 0.70 percent.

European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is gaining 233.45 points or 2.90 percent at 8295.76. DAX of Germany is adding 510.31 points or 2.09 percent. FTSE 100 is gaining 224.77 points or 2.20 percent.

Swiss Market Index is up 245.47 or 1.88 percent at 13.297.64

Asian stocks were on a positive trend on Wednesday. Chinese benchmark Shanghai Composite index climbed 48.01 points, or 1.17 percent, to 4160.17. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended 1.22 percent higher at 26213.78.

Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 228.20 points, or 0.38 percent, to 59,513.12.

Australian markets were up. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 113.10 points, or 1.30 percent, to 8793.60.