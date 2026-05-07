Canadian Market Might Start Positive

(RTTNews) - Hopes of Iran reaching an agreement with the U.S. and reopening the Strait of Hormuz is driving the markets positive. The Energy sell off has eased, Brent Crude futures dropped to below $100 per barrel, reversing earlier gains.

S&P/TSX Composite Index has closed at at 33,981.82, up 1.24 percent on Wednesday.

Oil is sliding 5.13 points or 5.40 percent at $89.98 a barrel. Gold is surging 65.30 points or 1.36 percent at 4,58.80.

Gold Futures is gaining 64.50 points or 1.37 percent at 4,759.40, while Silver Futures are up 4.667 points or 6.04 percent at 81.995.

Crude oil futures is declining 4.85 points or 5.10 percent at $90.19 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar climbed against the Canadian dollar.

In the corporate sector, Enerflex (EFX.TO, EFXT) announced that the first quarter earnings increased to $43 million from $24 million, prior year. First quarter revenue was $584 million compared to $552 million

AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (ATRL.TO) said on Thursday that it has inked a deal to acquire Coras Solutions Pty Ltd., an Australian defense and national security advisory consultancy services provider.