|
21.10.2024 20:41:02
Canadian Market Moderately Lower In Cautious Trade
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market, which fell after a slightly positive start and a subsequent rise to a new record high Monday morning, continues to languish in negative territory in cautious trade and looks headed for a weak close.
Technology, real estate and financial shares are among the notable losers. Energy and materials stocks are finding some support thanks to higher commodity prices.
The mood remains cautious due to a lack of significant triggers. Investors are awaiting the Bank of Canada's policy announcement on Wednesday. The Canadian central bank is widely expected to lower interest rates by 50 basis points.
The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to a new record high of 24,922.22 this morning, was down 123.17 points or 0.5% at 24,669.37 a little while ago.
Goeasy (GSY.TO) is declining 4.6%. Magna International (MG.TO) is down 3.7% and Teck Resources (TECK.A.TO) is lower by nearly 3%.
Cargojet (CJT.TO), BRP Inc (DOO.TO), Stella-Jones (SJ.TO), Morguard Corporation (MRC.TO), EQB Inc (EQB.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), Loblaw Companies (L.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO) are down 1 to 2.5%.
Among the gainers, RB Global Inc (RBA.TO) is up more than 6%. Hut 8 Corp (HUT.TO), Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC.TO) and MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO) are gaining 4.7 to 5%.
Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO), Bombardier Inc (BBD.A.TO), Atkins Realis Group (ATRL.TO), Stantec (STN.TO), Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO) and Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO) are up 1 to 3%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison im Blick: US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- ATX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Mittwoch Verluste. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich mit negativer Tendenz. Die US-Börsen schlossen zur Wochenmitte im Minus. Die asiatischen Börsen fanden am Mittwoch keine einheitliche Richtung.