Canadian Market Up Marginally In Cautious Trade
(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are turning in a mixed performance on Monday amid a cautious mood ahead of a slew of key economic data and the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision this week.
Materials shares are faring well, while healthcare, communications and energy stocks are weak.
The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 11.98 points or 0.06% at 21,564.33 a little while ago.
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc (ATRL.TO) shares are up nearly 5%. The company has been awarded a contract to provide general engineering services for the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), Newmont Corporation (NGT.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO) and EQB Inc (EQB.TO) are gaining 2 to 4.5%.
Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), WSP Global Inc (WSP.TO), Firstservice Corporation (FSV.TO) and Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO) are up 0.8 to 1.5%.
TECSYS Inc (TCS.TO) is down nearly 5%. Molson Coors Canada Inc (TPX.B.TO), BRP Inc (DOO.TO), Linamar Corporation (LNR.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO), Dollarama (DOL.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), ONEX Corporation (ONEX.TO) and Loblaw Companies (L.TO) are lower by 1 to 2.5%.
